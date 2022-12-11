The US farm economy remains quite strong. Data indicates the US farm income for 2022 will total a record $160 billion, up 14% from 2021. Returns on grains and oilseeds were up 19% during the year while livestock revenue was up 31%. Farm expenses in 2022 were also up though, increasing 19% to come in at a projected $70 billion. There are concerns for 2023 farm income though with most economists expecting a setback in revenue. This is from prospects for inputs to remain high while commodity returns soften.

We are starting to see a change in market attitude that is impacting price discovery. For the past several months trade has been in a rationing mode as a result of tightening domestic and global commodity supplies. The United States continues to see tight stocks to use on all three major grains, but trade is becoming more comfortable with these levels as even though they are tight, they are not receding. This is especially the case on soybeans with a stocks to use of just 5%, but that is the level that has held for several months now.

