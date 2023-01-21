Several changes were made to corn balance sheets in the January update, starting with production. The USDA lowered the 2022/23 corn crop by 200 million bushels to a total of 13.73 billion bushels. This was the result of 1.6-million-acre reduction to harvested acres, which was partially offset by a 1 bushel per acre increase in yield. We did see corn demand trimmed by 25 million bushels on feed and 150 million bushels on exports, putting carryout at 1.24 billion bushels, a 15 million bushel decease from last month. On the global side corn carryout was projected at 296.4 million metric tons, 2 million metric tons fewer than last month.
Soybean balance sheets were also impacted by production as harvested acres were cut by 300,000. Soybean yield was also lowered 7-tenths of a bushel to give us a crop of 4.276 billion bushels. On the demand side we had reductions to residual use of 4 million bushels and exports of 55 million bushels. As a result, US soybean carryout was reduced 10 million bushels to a 220 million bushels total, well below trade guesses. World soybean reserves were projected at 103.5 million metric tons, an 800,000 metric ton decrease from December.
Very few changes were made to domestic wheat balance sheets this month, but all resulted in higher demand. Seed demand increased 3 million bushels and feed usage was raised 30 million bushels. This gave the US a carryout estimate of 567 million bushels, 4 million bushels less than last month. The surprise in the wheat complex came from winter wheat plantings that came in at 37 million acres, above trade guesses and well over the 33.27 million that were seeded last year. The global wheat ending stocks estimate increased 1 million metric tons to 268.4 million metric tons from larger crops in Ukraine and the European Union.
The smaller US corn and soybean crops were verified in the December 1st stocks numbers. As of December 1st, the US had 10.8 billion bushels of corn, 3.02 billion bushels of soybeans, and 1.28 billion bushels of wheat in inventory, all of which were at the low end or below trade guesses. Last year the United States had inventories of 11.64 billion bushels on corn, 3.15 billion bushels of soybeans, and 1.39 billion bushels of wheat.
Much attention going into this report was on South American production, but the USDA made few changes to crop sizes. Brazilian corn production was lowered 1 million metric tons to 125 million metric tons, but the country’s soybean crop estimate increased 1 million metric tons to 153 million metric tons. The Argentine corn crop was lowered 3 million metric tons to total 52 million metric tons and the soybean crop was lowered 4 million metric tons to 45.5 million metric tons.
Beef production for 2023 was estimated at 26.45 billion pounds, an increase of 170 million pounds. Pork production for 2023 increased 140 million pounds to total 27.48 billion pounds. Beef export estimates were unchanged at 3.09 billion pounds and pork exports were bumped up 70 million pounds to 6.35 billion. The average steer values for 2023 is projected at $158.25 per hundredweight and hogs are at $68.00 per hundredweight.
Prior to the release of the USDA data, CONAB released its own projections on the Brazilian crops. CONAB projects this year’s soybean crop at 152.7 million metric tons, down slightly from last month’s 153.5 million metric tons. The firm’s corn crop estimate is for 125.1 million metric tons compared to the 125.8 million metric tons in December. The smaller crops are the result of dry conditions that impacted central and southern regions of the country. These projections remain well above last year’s Brazilian crops of 125.5 million metric tons on soybeans and 113.1 million metric tons for corn.
While mostly overlooked, China also updated its supply and demand figures for corn and soybeans. Chinese officials are projecting a corn crop of 272.5 million metric tons, an increase of 12 million metric tons from last year. China lowered its corn import forecast to 22 million metric tons for this marketing year compared to 29.5 million metric tons last year. China’s soybean crop is projected at 16.4 million metric tons this year, a year-to-year decline of 3 million metric tons. Chinese officials still lowered the country’s soybean import forecast to 91.6 million metric tons, a yearly decline of 8 million metric tons.
The United States is becoming more competitive in the global market on grains, but is still seeing lower values out of Ukraine. This spread will continue to narrow as Ukraine runs out of exportable corn, same as what is taking place in Brazil. The US is seeing more competition from Brazil on soybeans though as the price spread between the two sources is widening. Soybean offers out of Brazil are 50 cents per bushel under the US and meal offers are at a $28.00 per ton discount. Lower freight out of Brazil gives that country a greater edge in the world market.
