A difference in opinion is starting to develop in the soy complex regarding export demand. The current US export pace on soybeans is 8% under USDA yearly expectations. At the same time, outstanding soybean sales currently total 645 million bushels. This is an increase from last year of 145 million bushels and the third largest volume on record for this date. Chinese buying is up 83 million bushels on the year, while sales to all other buyers are down 75 million bushels. Thoughts China will soon back away from the US is why futures have not reacted more to the record sized bookings.

Trade is more concerned on the pace of US corn sales. Outstanding US corn sales currently total just 527 million bushels. This is a 48% decline on the year and 32% under the USDA projected pace. Heavy sales out of South America and Ukraine have pressured US movement. Now that these sources are exhausting their corn reserves we will likely see demand for US offers increase.

