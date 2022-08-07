We are starting to see more crop scouts and analysts update their US corn and soybean yield estimates. Given current crop ratings and growing conditions, some reductions have been made. One crop scout now has the US soybean yield at 51 bushels per acre compared to the USDA projection for 51.5 bushels per acre. While this does not seem like a large decrease it will gain market attention given the already minimal new crop stocks to use estimate. The other side claims this yield decrease will be offset by reduced demand. Analysts feel there is a 32% chance of an above trend yield on soybeans, 48% chance of a trend yield, and 15% chance of below trend yield on soybeans.

Some analysts have also lowered their corn yield estimate, cutting it 2 bushels per acre from the USDA projection to 175 bushels per acre. There is more room for yield loss on corn, but we still need favorable production to keep stocks from declining. Analysts believe there is 44% chance of an above trend corn yield, 27% chance of a trend yield, and 19% chance of below trend yield. The crop that is getting more attention is spring wheat as analysts feel the US could see a record average yield of 51 bushels per acre this year.