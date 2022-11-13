The USDA increased the average US corn yield from 171.9 bushels per acre in the October balance sheets to 172.3 bushels per acre this month which caught trade by surprise. This pushed the US crop 35 million bushels higher to a total of 13.93 billion bushels. We did see an increase in feed and residual demand of 25 million bushels, but ending stocks still increased to 1.182 billion bushels. This is a stocks to use of 8.3%. No changes were made to corn exports even though sales are well behind expectations.

Soybean production in the US also increased this month with the average yield going from 49.8 bushels per acre last month to 50.2 bushels per acre this month. Total production was also elevated by 33 million bushels from last month and now stands at 4.346 billion bushels. As with corn few changes took place to demand, with crush being bumped up by 10 million bushels. This will leave the US with a 220 million bushels carryout, 20 million bushels more than in October. This is still a tight 5% stocks to use and extends the need for price rationing.

Recommended for you