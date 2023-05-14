The quality of the grain coming out of Ukraine is starting to become more of a market topic. There have been concerns over how the grain in storage in Ukraine was being managed ever since the start of the war between them and Russia. Not only has this caused damage to grain storage facilities but it has also reduced staff at grain terminals who can monitor inventory.

The low quality of Ukraine grain is one of the reasons EU members have been pushing back on their imports. The agreement that has been reached will prevent this from happening as the grain containers move through countries such as Poland. A question in the market now is how much of the inventory Ukraine is reporting to be holding is even usable.