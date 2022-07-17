The USDA left the US corn yield projection unchanged this month at 177 bushels per acre but increased total output to 14.5 billion bushels on higher acres from the June revisions report. Corn carryout for the 2021/22 crop year increased to 1.51 billion bushels, a 25 million bushel bump from June on reduced feed and residual usage. This carried over into the 2022/23 balance sheets and when combined with a larger crop is expected to give us a 1.47 billion bushel carryout. These volumes were all above the average trade guesses.
The US soybean yield was left unchanged this month at 51.5 bushels per acre, but crop size was reduced to 4.5 billion bushels from last month’s 4.64 billion bushels due to the 2.6 million acre reduction from the June revisions. On ending stocks we did see a slight increase to the 2021/22 balance sheets of 10 million bushels, putting it at 215 million bushels, just over what trade was expecting. New crop ending stocks were reduced a large 50 mbu to 230 million bushels, but this was 20 million bushels over the average trade guess. The USDA reduced its new crop crush forecast by 10 million bushels and exports by 65 million bushels due to tight supplies.
The US total wheat production figure was raised to 1.78 billion bushels this month from last month’s 1.737 billion bushels. This was the result of elevated winter wheat acres and higher than expected yields. Ending stocks on old crop wheat increased a minimal 5 million bushels for a 660 million bushels total. New crop wheat carryout is now estimated at 639 million bushels, up 12 million bushels from June.
On the global side of the balance sheets all figures for the 2021/22 marketing year increased slightly from last month. This put world ending stocks on corn at 312.3 million metric tons, soybeans at 88.7 million metric tons, and wheat at 208.1 million metric tons. For the 2022/23 marketing year our ending stocks are projected at 312.9 million metric tons on corn, 99.6 million metric tons on soybeans, and 267.5 on wheat. The most notable of these numbers was the global wheat reduction from this year to next. The USDA stated drought is reducing the size of the wheat crop in the European Union and lowered Ukraine output another 10% due to lower acreage.
The USDA also updated its beef and pork balance sheets. Beef production for 2022 is now estimated at 27.92 billion pounds and pork production at 27.16 billion pounds, both nearly steady from the June release. For 2023 the USDA is predicting beef production of 25.94 billion pounds and pork at 27.52 billion pounds. The pork number is a 150 million pound increase from last month. Average values for 2023 are now at $153.25 per hundredweight on steers and $69.75 per hundredweight on hogs.
Prior to this data, the Brazilian soybean processing group Abiove released its soybean export forecast for the country. Abiove predicts Brazilian soybean exports of 76.8 million metric tons for 2022, down 9.3% from 2021. This is from the smaller crop as Abiove has the Brazilian soybean crop at 125.8 million metric tons, -9.4% from last year. The Current Abiove crop projection is up 300,000 metric tons from its previous estimate, however. Abiove is also predicting soy meal exports of 18.5 million tons versus 17.2 million tons in 2021.
Several traders and analysts have already incorporated the USDA acreage and stocks data into their balance sheets. It is no surprise that many of these new formulas are coming up with tighter stocks to use than the USDA is currently using in their outlook. Private analysts are taking the revised acreage numbers and quarterly stocks figures and combining them with weather forecasts, historical yields, and demand projections to come up with new stocks to use ratios. While all of these tighten, the most notable is on soybeans, where a historical minimal ending stocks figure is possible.
RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named. This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.