Parts of the United States have seen unseasonably warm temperatures since the end of harvest. While these temperatures have been welcomed by some, not all are pleased.
One issue that has been caused by the warm temperatures is an inability for some farmers to wrap up harvest. It had been hoped that fields would freeze, and farmers would be able to make progress in regions that were too wet for harvest last fall. While this has taken place in some areas, others are not seeing fields get to a point where any progress can be made. Fieldwork has also been limited by snowfall, especially in the Upper Plains and Midwest where snow came early and has not melted.
Another factor of the warmer fall and start of winter has been open river systems. U.S. rivers have not frozen over as far north as they usually do this year which is allowing barge traffic to the south to continue. As a result, basis values at river terminals have remained firmer than in most years. This has only added to the already firm basis we have seen in the interior market for the past several months.
The fact U.S. rivers do not have as much ice cover as recent years may also prevent spring flooding if conditions persist.
Not only can these open rivers make it easier for grain flow to the Delta region but allow for inputs to continue to move north. This will be critical if U.S. farmers are to plant as many acres of corn as some analysts predict this coming year.
Trade is showing some doubt over the ability of the United States to supply China the volume of soybeans it claims it will import in 2020. According to the Phase 1 agreement, China will import 45 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans in the upcoming year. This would be a yearly record, and well above the previous mark. There is also uncertainty over the ability of the U.S. to provide soybeans to other buyers if China takes this volume, which could end up costing the U.S. trade business.
Brazilian officials are quick to state that any shortfall in the ability of the U.S. to supply soybeans to the world market will easily be covered by them. Brazilian firms have projected their soybean crop at 124 million metric tons this year. This would be a sizable increase from last year’s crop and allow the country to ramp up exports. Economists are starting to question the impact of a crop this large on the global market, and what may happen to Chinese demand if it drops Brazilian soybean values under those of the U.S.
The Brazilian government has estimated the country’s soybean crop at a record 122.2 million metric tons, a 7 million metric ton larger crop than a year ago. This projection came even though the country has recently suffered from less than perfect weather conditions in some regions. Some field scouts claim the crop will get even larger and could grow another 2 to 6 million metric tons. If correct, this will make any reduction to the U.S. crop less of a market factor.
Quality concerns with the U.S. corn crop are starting to increase. Many terminals are reporting high foreign material levels in this year’s corn, which is something that has been fought all year. This is now becoming a factor in the export market with some terminals claiming they are struggling to meet requirements for corn to make #2 grade. It is quite possible that this will only get worse as old crop supplies diminish and can no longer be used for blending. There is little doubt importers will use this as a tool for price negotiations.
China is starting to see a rebound in its hog herd. Hog numbers in the month of December increased 2.2% continuing the upward trend that started in October. Since then China has seen a total increase in its hog herd of 7%. China still has a considerable way to go to fully replenish its hog production facilities though, as losses at the end of September totaled 40% of the country’s herd. Even with this increase, pork values in China increased 97% in December as stocks remain tight.
World food values in the month of December increased for the 3rd consecutive month. World food values are now sitting at a five-year high and are being led by vegetable oils. December’s increase in food values from November is being listed at 2.5%. For the year food costs are up 1.8%. Trade is starting to question the impact this rise may start to have on global economies.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.