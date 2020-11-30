The United States continues to see limited competition in the global market on corn sales, especially from Ukraine. For the Ukraine marketing year that began in July the country has exported just 1.5 million metric tons of corn. This compares to the 3.6 million metric tons that were exported in the same period a year ago. This has been a great benefit for U.S. exports as Ukraine was a leading competitor last year, especially into the Asian market.
The one commodity Ukraine has not backed off on exporting is wheat. So far this marketing year Ukraine has exported 10.1 million metric tons of wheat, just under last year’s 10.9 million metric tons. The question is how long this export volume will last as Ukraine’s government has set an export limit of 17.5 million metric tons for the year. While stating there is no reason to limit the country’s wheat exports, that may change if this level is reached.
This attitude may change given the shortfall in plantings of the winter wheat crop. Ukrainian officials report that winter wheat planting for the year has concluded and it appears that farmers in the country only seeded 91% of projected acres as drought conditions reduced planting interest. Thoughts are that these acres may end up being seeded to corn next spring. This would be welcomed by the Asian market as they are going to need corn imports and do not want to be tied to just a few locations to source from.
The world market has seen corn values rally to record levels in many countries, and as a result, plantings are expected to increase. This is the primary reason Brazil is forecast to produce a 106 million metric ton corn crop this year compared to 102 million metric tons last year. South Africa and China are also forecasting larger corn production given current values. Even in the U.S., it is believed high corn values will prevent a sizable acreage shift to soybeans.
Even with the world market rallying, U.S. corn remains very competitive with other sources. In fact, U.S. corn is actually under the domestic values of corn in both South America and China. The immediate reaction is this will favor U.S. exports, and while possible, a large build in sales is unlikely. This is because U.S. port space is already heavily booked from previous sales. The next available opening for vessels is in early January, and by then the world market is hoping for cheaper corn out of other sources.
One factor that will determine weather in South America and several other regions of the world is the La Nina event. Current models indicate this system is strengthening, which means dry conditions may shift from Argentina into Brazil. The La Nina is also holding southern U.S. states in a dry pattern. The question now is how long the La Nina may last, as even though its strengthening, if its short-lived its overall impact may be limited.
We are starting to see more issues with Chinese imports. It is not uncommon to see China “find” quality issues with grain and soybean imports and want to renegotiate contracted prices. We are now starting to see China use COVID as a price negotiation tool. This has started to take place on several products, including beef and pork. While possible, China is not providing any proof to back up their claims. It is quite likely China is simply using this excuse to protect their domestic market from cheaper imports.
When it comes to soybean demand, all interest this year has been on China, but they are not the only ones to elevate their buying. Another source of demand has been to the European Union as drought has impacted those countries as well. Since July the EU members have increased their soybean imports by 4% from a year ago to 4.47 million metric tons. While this is not as large as what China is buying, it does tighten global reserves.
The question is how long it may take to remedy the short supply situation in soybeans. Brazil totally sold out its soybean supply last year, and the United States is on track to do so itself this year. Given the recent demand we have seen on the soybean crop that is still being planted in Brazil that country is likely to deplete its reserves again next year. Given this trend, it may take several years to rebuild the global soybean supply without major production expansions taking place.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.