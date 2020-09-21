Much of the attention in the market is currently on the large new crop soybean demand base we have, but new crop corn sales are also record sized. New crop U.S. corn sales currently top 480 million bushels, which is a 160% increase from a year ago. This is the most new crop corn the United States has sold at this stage of a marketing year. The low value on U.S. corn compared to the global market is attracting buyers, especially with production concerns already building in other regions of the world. The concern is that if corn values do rally demand will halt. The USDA is already predicting large new crop sales, which is also tempering market reaction at this time.
The futures market has not reacted to the large soybean sales we have seen in recent weeks, however. One reason for this is that the USDA is already predicting a large increase in soybean sales from old to new crop and these sales are needed to make that become a reality.
Another is that the majority of the business has been with China, and China alone. In fact sales to other buyers is below the five-year average at this time. This generates some concern in the complex that China may halt buying and even with record purchases, total U.S. sales could fall short of expectations.
Trade is questioning how long the current soybean demand pace will last, especially to China. It is no secret that China is the leading buyer of U.S. soybeans at the present time and claims they will make record purchases this calendar year. China has been booking huge amounts of Brazilian new crop soybeans though and trade is now starting to speculate when China will have enough coverage until those soybeans become available. For reference, China purchased 8.18 million metric tons of Brazilian soybeans in July compared to 38,000 metric tons from the U.S.
Trade is also trying to figure out the corn situation with China, and how much demand we may see on that grain. Sources in China report the country has depleted much of its usable corn reserve and remaining inventory is being passed on. This was verified by this week’s corn auction in China that did not sell all that was offered, unlike all sales up to this point. Corn in China has also rallied to a point where it is at a $100.00/metric ton premium to U.S. corn imports. Thoughts are this could lead to between 15 and 20 million metric tons of Chinese corn imports this year.
Several other countries have indicated they may be upping their grain imports in the near future. Both the EU and Brazil announced this week they would be scaling back or totally eliminating import tariffs this week in an effort to curb rising domestic commodity prices and limit inflation. There are some thoughts that this may be needed to cover demand though, especially in the EU where drought cut this year’s production. Trade is questioning why Brazil would do this after just harvesting record crops, and while still making exports.
China has seen its commodity values spike in recent months on tightening supplies. The most talked about are soybeans, corn, and pork, but the country has also seen its beef values spike. Beef values in China are currently 16% higher than a year ago. While this pales in comparison to the 85% rise in pork values, it is still a rally. This is a reason why we have seen the increase in Chinese import interest we have in recent weeks.
Not only are dry conditions causing concerns on the production side of the markets, but on the transportation side as well. Low water levels have started to impact the US river system and barge movement. When water levels drop barges cannot be filled to full capacity to prevent them from becoming stranded on rivers. Gulf commodity supplies are already starting to decline, mainly on corn, and this will only reduce them further. This slowdown in barge movement has been verified by a weekly jump in rail movement of grains.
The United States is not the only country being impacted by dry weather. Argentina continues to suffer from drought conditions, especially the country’s wheat crop. Drought is already affecting Argentina’s corn production estimates though as farmers are expected to cut back on plantings in dry regions. This possible reduction to the Argentinian corn crop is one of the main reasons we have seen more interest in U.S. offerings in recent weeks.
