One of the biggest hindrances the United States is seeing in the global market is being price competitive with other suppliers. The obvious one that we look at when hearing this is South America. Over the past few weeks the United States has seen itself become more price competitive with South America, mainly with Brazilian soybeans. U.S. soybeans have dipped below Brazilian offerings by as much as 15 cents per bushel, yet buyers are still opting for soybeans from Brazil.
The one of these getting the most attention is China, as not only are they buying more expensive soybeans, but at a time when the United States normal controls the world soybean trade; that being next fall. Trade tensions between the United States and buyers such as China needs to be accounted for in pricing just as much as other factors. The possible addition of tariffs on purchases is a major one of these factors as they can quickly make a cheaper commodity more expensive.
It is a proven fact that buyers will pay more for a commodity if they can be guaranteed lower freight costs as well. This does not favor the South American sellers as much going into the Asian market as it does others. A main one is Ukraine who has become a major grain supplier into that market in recent years.
The combination of all these factors means that a seller may actually need to be much cheaper than normal to maintain its share of the global commodity market. As we evolve into more of a global market and competing countries ramp up their production, the need to be competitive will be even greater.
The United States is starting to see some benefit from global currency values. The Brazilian real has finally started to stabilize after months of declines that dropped it to record lows. At the same time the U.S. dollar is starting to show signs of topping. This wide currency spread has deterred buyers from coming to the U.S. in recent months regardless of the price of the commodity, especially soybeans. A firming basis in Brazil is even more beneficial for the United States’ export program.
Chinese officials have started auctioning off their government corn reserves. The initial reaction to this is that it is being done to avoid imports. While this is partially true, China also does this to rotate inventory ahead of harvest. The real question is if China will find any buying interest for the corn, as the country’s government stocks tend to be low in quality.
High soybean exports out of Brazil have cut into the country’s corn loadings. An estimated 100,000 metric tons of corn are expected to be shipped in May, well below the 1.5 million metric tons from May of 2019. Not only are soybean loadings limiting Brazil’s corn shipments, but so is a need to rebuild domestic corn reserves after depleting them a year ago.
Trade is keeping a close eye on global weather, with Argentina quickly becoming a point of major interest. Drought has impacted Argentina for the past several weeks, with the most attention falling on how it has affected the country’s logistics. Water levels remain very low on the Parana River which is Argentina’s main transit artery. Even with reservoirs being emptied into the river it is barely raising water enough to allow for barge movement.
Drought is also affecting Argentina’s crop production, as farmers in the country are holding off on wheat planting until rains return. Forecasters believe these dry conditions could persist through the summer and possibly well into the fall months.
The next phase of crop development trade is monitoring for potential weather issues in the United States is the pollination period on corn. Typically this gets underway in late June to early July in the Southern Corn Belt. Thoughts are pollination may a week or more later this year though given the slow start to the growing season last spring. This may actually be a benefit for the corn crop as it will bypass much of the current heat that is set up across the Corn Belt.
As traders sort through supply and demand balance sheets, one number that is getting attention is corn demand from the ethanol industry. The USDA again lowered its ethanol demand projection on corn, this month by 50 million bushels. This put yearly demand at 4.9 billion bushels. Even this may still be too high given the recent weekly usage that has been seen, even with the uptick in demand. Just as many questions are arising on the new crop ethanol demand projection of 5.2 billion bushels as some plants that are currently off-line claim their will remain so indefinitely.
