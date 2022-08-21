The USDA lowered the national average corn yield to 175.4 bushels per acre in the August WASDE report, a decline of 1.6 bushels per acre from July. When combined with a decrease in harvested acres of 100,000, this lowered the US corn crop 146 million bushels to 14.36 billion bushels.
Old crop ending stocks were bumped 20 million bushels higher to a 1.53 billion bushels total, mainly from a decrease in ethanol use. New crop ending stocks were lowered 81 million bushels to a total of 1.388 billion bushels. Lower new crop production was partially offset by decreases in feed and export demand. The new crop stocks to use is now at 9.6% which is a rationing level.
On the soybean side, the USDA surprised trade by raising the yield by ½ bushel per acre to 51.9 bushels per acre average. This countered a decline in harvested acres of 300,000 to give us a crop of 4.53 billion bushels, a 26 million bushel increase from July. The USDA trimmed 2021/22 soybean exports by 10 million bushels to give us ending stocks of 225 million bushels. This larger carryout combined with the larger new crop production to give is a 2022/23 carryout of 245 million bushels, up 15 million bushels from July. We did see an increase in new crop exports of 20 million bushels to help with the larger inventory. Even with this increase in reserves, the stocks to use on soybeans remains a minimal 5.4%.
Changes to the US wheat balance sheets were minimal. Ending stocks on the 2021/22 crop year were left unchanged at 660 million bushels. The average US yield was estimated at 47.5 bushels per acre and harvested acres were lowered by 100,000. Ending stocks on wheat for 2022/23 were lowered by 29 million bushels and now stand at 610 million bushels, which is still an adequate volume.
Only minimal changes were made to global wheat and soybean ending stocks, even with a record wheat crop being forecast for Russia. The world wheat carryout for 2022/23 was steady at 267.3 million metric tons. The global soybean carryout was raised a minimal 1.8 million metric tons to a 101.4 million metric ton total, mainly from the larger US crop forecast. World corn reserves are forecast to decline 6.2 million metric tons to a total of 306.7 million metric tons. This is mainly from the sizable losses to EU production. Only minimal changes were made to Ukraine export forecasts which is what trade had been most interested in.
Beef and pork balance sheets were also updated with minimal changes. For 2022 beef production was nearly steady at 27.99 billion pounds, as was pork production at 27.08 billion pounds. For 2023 US beef production was raised 320 million pounds to a total of 26.27 billion pounds. High imports of cattle from Canada were part of the reason for this bump, with imports of fed cattle up nearly 47% on the year. Pork production was unchanged for 2023 at 27.52 billion pounds.
Export forecasts on US meats also favored beef over pork. US beef exports for 2022 increased 65 million pounds to a total of 3.56 billion pounds. For 2023 the USDA raised beef exports 40 million pounds for a 3.02 billion pound total. Pork exports for 2022 were lowered 2 million pounds to a total of 6.57 billion pounds. Pork exports for 2023 were unchanged at 6.515 billion pounds. The lack of Chinese business on pork is behind the lower export forecast.
RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named. This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.