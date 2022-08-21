The USDA lowered the national average corn yield to 175.4 bushels per acre in the August WASDE report, a decline of 1.6 bushels per acre from July. When combined with a decrease in harvested acres of 100,000, this lowered the US corn crop 146 million bushels to 14.36 billion bushels.

Old crop ending stocks were bumped 20 million bushels higher to a 1.53 billion bushels total, mainly from a decrease in ethanol use. New crop ending stocks were lowered 81 million bushels to a total of 1.388 billion bushels. Lower new crop production was partially offset by decreases in feed and export demand. The new crop stocks to use is now at 9.6% which is a rationing level.