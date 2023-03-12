Changes to domestic balance sheets were greater than expected in the March supply and demand report. Corn ending stocks increased 75 million bushels to total 1.342 billion bushels which was on the high end of trade guesses. This was all from lower export expectations. This is also very close to the ending stocks the US had at the end of the 2021/22 marketing year. The average bushel forecast on corn is now $6.60.

The USDA trimmed its US soybean ending stocks estimate to 210 million bushels, down 15 million bushels from February and the lowest carryout in seven years. Exports were bumped up by 25 million bushelsdue to recent demand and thoughts this will continue given a smaller Argentine crop. The USDA did reduce its crush forecast by 10 million bushels. The average cash value of soybeans is projected at $14.30.