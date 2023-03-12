Changes to domestic balance sheets were greater than expected in the March supply and demand report. Corn ending stocks increased 75 million bushels to total 1.342 billion bushels which was on the high end of trade guesses. This was all from lower export expectations. This is also very close to the ending stocks the US had at the end of the 2021/22 marketing year. The average bushel forecast on corn is now $6.60.
The USDA trimmed its US soybean ending stocks estimate to 210 million bushels, down 15 million bushels from February and the lowest carryout in seven years. Exports were bumped up by 25 million bushelsdue to recent demand and thoughts this will continue given a smaller Argentine crop. The USDA did reduce its crush forecast by 10 million bushels. The average cash value of soybeans is projected at $14.30.
Domestic wheat balance sheets were unchanged on the month which left ending stocks at 568 million bushels. This was 31 million bushels more than the average trade guess. Domestic wheat ending stocks are still 130 million bushels less than a year ago, however. The average price per bushel forecast on wheat is $9.00.
It is no surprise that more changes took place to the world balance sheets. Global corn ending stocks are now projected at 296.5 million metric tons which was 3.4 million metric tons above the average trade guess and at the top of the estimate range. Soybean ending stocks are now forecast at an even 100 million metric tons, equal the average trade guess. The world wheat supply was below trade estimates at 267.2 million metric tons. Higher Chinese feed demand is a primary reason for the lower carryout estimate. It should also be noted that world wheat production this year will fall 5 million metric tons short of projected usage.
The most interest going into this report was on South American production, primarily what changes would take place in Argentina. Argentine soybean production was lowered to 33 million metric tons, down 8 million metric tons from February and at the bottom of trade estimates. Argentine corn production came in under trade estimates at 40 million metric tons and down a large 7 million metric tons from last month. Brazil production estimates were left unchanged at 153 million metric tons on soybeans and 125 million metric tons on corn.
Beef production for 2023 was raised 170 million pounds to total 26.67 billion pounds. This is still a decline of 1.63 billion pounds from 2022. Pork production for 2023 is predicted at 27.41 billion pounds, a 30 million pound decline from the February estimate. This is a large 420 million ponds more than the US produced in 2022. Average steer values are projected at $161.75 per hundredweight and hogs are at $65.75 per hundredweight.
Meat export predictions were unchanged on the month with 3.09 billion pounds on beef and 6.35 billion pounds of pork. Beef trade for 2023 is expected to be down 446 million pounds from last year while pork exports are expected to increase 12 million pounds on the year.
