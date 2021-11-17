US corn production was little changed in the November supply and demand report from the USDA. The average corn yield increased ½ bushel per acre to a 177 bushel per acre forecast. Total corn production increased 43 million bushels to a 15.06 billion bushels total. Corn use increased 50 million bushels from elevated ethanol demand, and this was enough to lower ending stocks to 1.49 billion bushels, 7 million bushels less than in October. The cash corn value estimate was unchanged at $5.45 per bushel.
Trade was caught by surprise on the domestic soybean figures. The average US soybean yield is now estimated at 51.2 bushels per acre, down 3/10ths of a bushel from October while an increase was expected. This yield put the US soybean crop at 4.43 billion bushels, down 23 million bushels from last month, but still 209 million bushels larger than last year’s crop. This lower production was offset by a 43 million bushels reduction to demand, mostly from poor exports. US ending stocks increased 20 million bushels from last month and are now pegged at 340 million bushels. The average soybean value was lowered 25 cents per bushel to $12.10.
For wheat the USDA lowered imports by 10 million bushels, but also reduced exports by 15 million bushels. The USDA also increased wheat seed demand by 4 million bushels as larger spring acres are forecast. This carried over into a 3 million bushel increase to ending stocks on wheat, placing them at 583 million bushels. This is a sharp year to year reduction of 262 million bushels. The average cash wheat value increased 20 cents per bushel to $6.90.
Global numbers were mixed from October. The world corn carryout estimate is now at 304.4 million metric tons, up 2.7 million metric tons from last month. Global soybean ending stocks are now estimated at 103.8 million metric tons, down 800,000 metric tons from October, but 3.7 million metric tons more than last year. The world wheat balance sheets are forecast to tighten 12.1 million metric tons from last year to a 275.8 million metric tons total.
Very few changes to place in the US beef and pork production figures. Beef production for 2021 increased a small 50 million pounds to a 27.88 billion pounds total. Beef production for 2022 was left unchanged at 27 billion pounds. Pork production for 2021 was unchanged on the month at 27.68 billion pounds as was the 2022 estimate at 27.59 billion pounds. The average steer price projection for 2022 is now at $130.00 per hundredweight, and the hog projection is at $60.25 per hundredweight.
While the rally in the energy market has impacted shipping rates and limited demand, it has greatly benefited the renewable fuel industry. Typically when corn values are as high as they currently are we see a decline in profit margins. The high energy costs are negating this, and many plants are reporting margins of 50 cents per gallon. Ethanol exports hove not slowed either, giving the industry additional support.
The global soy complex remains focused on China and their buying habits. China continues to source the majority of their needs from Brazil which is expected to push their November sales above the level of 2020. Brazil is also selling soybeans for December shipment, greatly reducing the window for US sales. The question now is if we have seen the highest soybean export forecast of the marketing year and future adjustments need to be made.
We are starting to see more interest on global freight rates. As energy values rally, so does the cost of moving commodities from one country to another. This has some buyers opting to secure coverage from sources with lower freight rates rather than just the lowest priced commodities. This has shifted some buyers away from the United States, especially with a sharply higher US dollar.
One of the greatest hindrances to US exports is logistics. Repairs have been made to Gulf terminals in recent weeks but we are still not at full capacity on exports. It is also taking time for empty barges to move north and bring inventory back for loading. The Pacific Northwest is also seeing export issues with port space fully booked into January, further deterring importer interest.
Recent rainfall in South America has been welcomed by farmers, but the precipitation has done more than just replenish dry farmland. Water levels have started to rebuild in South American river systems, improving barge movement, and allowing for more exports. Even with improved conditions barges in most regions of South America can still only operate at 50% of capacity. While slow, this is giving buyers more alternatives for coverage.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.