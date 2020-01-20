The long-awaited January United States Department of Agriculture reports have been released, and market reaction was somewhat muted given the pre-report hype. Corn production caught trade by surprise as production increased from November when a decrease had been expected. The average U.S. corn yield is now estimated at 168 bushels per acre, 1 bushel more than the previous estimate. Even with a harvested acreage decline of 315,000 acres, this was enough to give the United States a 13.69 billion bushel crop estimate, 30 million bushels above the last projection.
As with corn, the USDA increased its soybean yield estimate to 47.4 bushels per acre compared to 46.9 bushels per acre in November. We did see a reduction to harvested acres of 626,000 which countered the higher yield per acre. This gave us a crop estimate of 3.56 billion bushels, up 10 million bushels from November.
The corn complex did see some significant changes to usage. Feed demand increased a huge 250 million bushels which was needed to offset the lower export forecast. Corn exports were reduced by 75 million bushels and are now the least amount since the drought year of 2012/13. Changes to corn usage were enough to give us a 1.89 billion bushel carryout estimate, 20 million bushels under the previous prediction. No changes were made to soybean demand leaving ending stocks estimated at 475 million bushels. Wheat ending stocks decreased a minimal 9 million bushels to total 965 million bushels.
Minimal changes were made to the world ending stocks estimates. Corn came out at 297.8 million metric tons, soybeans were 96.7 million metric tons, and wheat was 288 million metric tons. These were changes of 1.5 million metric tons less wheat, 2.76 million metric tons less corn, and 300,000 metric tons more soybeans.
Much of the attention in this release was on quarterly stocks where adjustments were made to the 2018 corn crop. The 2018/19 corn carryout number was revised from 2.11 billion bushels to 2.22 billion bushels as production was lowered but so was demand. As a result, the Sept. 1, 2019 stocks number increased as well. Even with this increase, corn stocks as of Dec. 1 were less than expected at 11.39 billion bushels compared to 11.94 billion bushels a year ago. Soybean inventory on Dec. 1 was slightly above estimates at 3.25 billion bushels, but a large 496,000 bushels less than Dec. 1 of 2018. The U.S. wheat inventory also came in lower than expected at 1.83 billion bushels compared to 2 billion bushels a year ago.
Following these reports, the USDA announced it will resurvey crops in the five states that had the most unharvested acres leading into the January WASDE report. The production from these acres were counted as farm-stored grain with a yield that was comparable to fields that were already harvested. This generated doubt even before the reports were released as it is thought production will be less, especially if fields remain unharvested until spring. While the USDA has said they will resurvey these regions, it stopped short of claiming it would adjust production of ending stocks as a result.
The Brazilian firm CONAB has updated their official crop estimates, raising them for both corn and soybeans. CONAB now predicts a 122.2 million metric ton soybean crop for Brazil, 1.1 million metric tons higher than the December estimate. Their corn crop estimate is now 98.7 million metric tons, 300,000 metric tons more than the December estimate. The main reason the crop sizes were increased was the lack of confirmation on drought losses from recent conditions. Current crop estimates compare to last year’s crop of 115 million metric tons on soybeans and 101.4 million metric tons on corn. This makes the second time Brazilian soybean production will top that of the U.S.
An interesting statement was made regarding Brazilian corn production. Historically Brazil has produced two corn crops a year; the main crop and the Safrinha crop, which is where most of the country’s exports come from. Corn production is expanding though, and CONAB believes the country will now produce three crops a year, basically making them a perpetual corn supplier.
The real question with this scenario is how much corn Brazil will be able to export. Brazil is seeing its domestic corn demand rise from elevated ethanol and beef production. Even with last year’s record corn crop, which was larger than this year’s, Brazil over-extended its corn exports and now needs imports to satisfy demand. It is quite possible that even with elevated production, Brazil will become less of a corn exporter.
Even though the Phase 1 trade agreement has been signed there remain some doubts over actual business the U.S. will see. The main reason for this doubt is that China continues to source soybeans from Brazil and was an active buyer of the commodity last week. Sources in China claim the country is already covered on its 1st quarter needs, which will allow them to wait for cheaper soybeans out of South America. The lack of confirmation on details contained in the Phase 1 deal is also concerning to trade.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.