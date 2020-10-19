The corn side of the domestic balance sheets came out mostly as expected in the October update. Corn yield was left nearly unchanged at 178.4 bushels per acre, but we did see a decrease in harvested acres of 1 million from September. This is expected to give the U.S. a corn crop of 14.72 billion bushels compared to the 14.9 billion bushels from the September report. Usage adjustments decreased corn demand by 100 million bushels to give us a new carryout estimate of 2.167 billion bushels, down from the previous estimate of 2.5 billion bushels. This is still an increase from the last marketing year though and tempered market reaction.
More noticeable changes were made to the soybean balance sheets and the market reacted accordingly. This year’s U.S. soybean crop is now estimated at 4.27 billion bushels, 45 million less than predicted in September. Soybean yield was left unchanged at 51.9 bushels per acre, but same as with corn, we had a sizable reduction to harvested acres of 700,000. We also had an increase in soybean demand of 74 million bushels, mainly from exports. Soybean ending stocks are now projected at a slim 290 million bushels for the end of the 2020/21 marketing year.
The Chinese government released its balance sheets for the 2020/21 marketing year as well. China left its corn balance sheets unchanged despite recent typhoons, with corn production at 264.7 million metric tons and imports at 7 million metric tons. Soybean production is now at 18.8 million metric tons and imports were estimated at 95.1 million metric tons. This import figure is a 2 million metric ton decrease from the last marketing year.
It is no secret that the majority of U.S. export sales this year have been to China. The question now is how long China will maintain their buying pace, especially on soybeans. Given China’s own import projections and cumulative sales, the country may be nearing the end of its buying from the U.S. China has shown no signs of backing away from the U.S. soybean market though. This is generating ideas that China is buying soybeans for government reserve, and total purchases may be well above current projected totals.
When it comes to global corn trade, all interest remains on China as well. China has an estimated 22 million metric tons of corn on its import books. Just over half of this is expected to originate from the United States with 12 million metric tons. These numbers are significantly different than the 7 million metric tons China is claiming it will import. China has already confirmed it will have a corn deficiency this year and needs appear to be greater than they are indicating, which may be a ploy to keep values depressed.
China is also seeing its corn demand build as the country rebounds from the African Swine Fever outbreak. It has been reported that China’s hog herd is up 31% from a year ago at this time. We are also seeing new hog farms in China with production increase from seven months straight. In August of this year alone China opened 2,030 new hog production farms. For the 2020 calendar year China has added a total of 11,123 new hog farms to production lines.
Corn has started to struggle in comparison to the other commodities, especially soybeans. This is from the fact that even with the recent decline to carryout estimates, the stocks to use on corn is holding at 15%. This is the highest amount since 2005. In a market structure such as this, the value of corn equates to $3.50, which is in line with the latest USDA projection, and under today’s market.
Another reason for corn not posting the advances that soybeans have is simple supply. Unlike soybeans, buyers have more choices for corn right now than soybeans in the global market. Even with reductions to projected ending stocks, the U.S. corn carryout is likely to increase this year from last. Global corn reserves are forecast to increase as well. This means the United States needs to remain price competitive to maintain a share of the global market.
Soybean planting is underway in Brazil and with it comes acreage projections. Nearly all sources in Brazil are expecting to see an expansion to planting this year given the record returns farmers in the country are seeing. Thoughts are soybean planting will expand from 4% to 6% this year for up to 865,000 more acres. Normally Brazil expands its soybean plantings by 2% annually. Brazil has already marketed a large portion of the production from these acres, with China being the leading buyer.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.