The long-awaited planting intentions report indicated US farmers will seed more corn and wheat acres than a year ago and nearly the same number of soybean acres. Corn acres came in at the top side of trade expectations at 92 million for the 2023/24 growing season. This was 1 million more than predicted in the Ag Outlook Forum and 3.42 million more acres than last year. Soybean acres were equal to the Forum projection of 87.5 million which is up 50,000 acres from last year. US total wheat acres are forecast at 49.9 million, 400,000 more than the Forum indicated and 4.16 million more acres than last year. The data collected for this report was taken in February and did not factor in recent weather which may cause planting delays.

The March 1st stocks data favored corn and soybeans over wheat. As of March 1st, the US had 7.4 billion bushels of corn in reserve which was just under the average trade guess and 358 million bushels less than a year ago. Soybean inventory totaled 1.685 billion bushels which was at the bottom end of trade guesses and down 247 million bushels from a year ago. Wheat inventory was above the average trade guess at 946 million bushels but down 83 million bushels from last year. These inventory numbers indicate the US still needs to ration soybean demand.