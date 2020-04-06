Prospective acres for this year’s crops came in well above estimates on corn, while soybeans and wheat predictions fell under the average trade guess. Corn acres for this coming season are projected at 97 million, 7.3 million more than last year’s plantings. Soybean acres are also forecast to rise to 83.5 million, a 7.4 million increase. Wheat plantings are forecast to decrease to 44.7 million acres, down 458,000 from a year ago.
Increases to plantings were the result of 11 million acres of prevent plant from last year coming back into production this year. To be correct, that will require near perfect planting conditions across the entire U.S., which is already causing some delays. The data used to generate these estimates was also collected prior to recent market reaction to the coronavirus though, which will undoubtedly impact actual plantings.
The quarterly stocks data as of March 1 showed a draw in stocks from a year ago. As of March 1, the U.S. had a corn inventory of 7.95 billion bushels, 660 million fewer than a year ago. Soybean inventory on March 1 was 2.25 billion bushels, down 474 million bushels from last year. Wheat stocks to start the month totaled 1.41 billion bushels compared to 1.59 billion bushels last year. While these are some of the lowest inventory levels in recent years on this date, they are still adequate and will satisfy demand.
The U.S. government has taken several steps recently to try and prevent economic losses from the coronavirus, but one that is gaining more support is the removal of all U..S tariffs. Economists claim this would immediately jump start U.S. imports and exports and bring economic relief to many industries, including agriculture. Tariffs have cost the U.S. economy a reported $48.1 billion, and the removal of the levies would be a great benefit. The White House is unlikely to take this step, though, as it will remove what is considered to be a critical bargaining tool.
One of the industries that has suffered the most from coronavirus fallout is ethanol manufacturing. While sizable losses have been posted on corn futures, which would normally be favorable, we have seen even greater losses in crude oil and gasoline. These have dropped ethanol margins deep into the red, with many plants running at 20 cent per gallon losses. These are the worst margins for ethanol manufacturers for this time of year in the past eight years. An overall decrease in fuel demand from a lack of travel is hurting the energy market on a whole.
Brazil’s President Jair Bolosaro has released a statement that caught the world market by surprise. President Bolosaro is stating there will be no more quarantines issued in the country due to the coronavirus as they are devastating Brazil’s workforce. The main concern is what the impact is on exports, especially at one of Brazil’s highest soybean loading periods of the year. The concern with this is that it may allow the virus to spread, not just around Brazil, but to other countries as well.
Trade is becoming increasingly concerned with the pace of U.S. soybean export sales. In the month of January, the U.S. exported 5.32 million metric tons of soybeans. While this was up 10% from January 2019, it was 20% under the five-year average. With the marketing year on soybeans half over, cumulative sales are at an eight-year low. This means the United States will need to see record soybean demand for the remaining six months to reach the yearly USDA projection on sales.
One of the biggest reasons the U.S. is seeing this poor demand on soybean sales is the price spread between our offerings and those from Brazil. This has ranged from 20 to 40 cents recently with Brazil being the favored source. The big buyer of these soybeans has been China who booked a reported 30 cargoes last week. It is believed that China will return to the U.S. for soybeans once the South American harvest wraps up, but that will not be until the end of spring or early summer.
Even though recently updated, we are starting to see discrepancies when it comes to South American corn and soybean production estimates. Several private firms are lowering their expectations on crop sizes following the drought that is impacting both Southern Brazil and Argentina. While reductions have not been huge, and for soybean production may still be higher than a year ago, it shows global stocks may not be as high as thought. This may not cause panic buying in the markets, but it should start to prevent speculative selling.
For several weeks we have seen the currency spread between the U.S. and Brazil as a market topic. The Brazilian real has collapsed in values against the U.S. dollar, which has encouraged commodity sales as a means of generating income, as Brazilian sales are based on the value of the U.S. dollar. At the same time, the weak value of the real means it will cost more for a Brazilian farmer when it comes to securing inputs for this and next year’s crops. It is not out of the question that if this situation continues it could reduce next year’s corn and soybean plantings in Brazil.
