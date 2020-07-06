According to the USDA, U.S. corn stocks as of June 1 totaled 5.22 billion bushels, nearly equal to last year’s inventory, and well above trade estimates for 4.95 billion bushels of inventory. Soybean stocks on June 1 were close to the average estimate at 2.386 billion bushels. This is a large 397 million bushels less than the U.S. had in inventory a year ago. Wheat inventory to start June was above estimates at 1.04 billion bushels, which was 40 million bushels under the 2019 volume.
The acreage numbers are where trade was caught off-guard. U.S. corn plantings this year are now pegged at 92 million, 3 million under the average trade guess and 5 million fewer than what came out of the intentions report. Soybean plantings were more in line with trade estimates at 83.8 million but were still 1 million under the average guess. Soybean plantings did increase 300,000 from the intentions report. Wheat plantings are projected at 44.3 million, also in line with trade guesses, and 300,000 fewer than the March intentions.
Compared to last year, corn plantings are expected to be 2.3 million higher, soybeans will be 7.7 million higher, and wheat will be down 860,000 acres. The real focus is on harvested acres though, with corn projected at 84 million, soybeans at 83 million, and wheat at 36.7 million. The most attention is on corn, where harvested acres this small will reduce the national corn supply.
Given these harvested acres and projected yields, U.S. crops this year will total 15 billion bushels on corn, 4.13 billion bushels on soybeans, and 1.82 billion bushels on wheat. These would all be under what the USDA is currently predicting for crop sizes.
Trade is starting to place more attention on U.S. exports as we get closer to the end of the marketing year. The main focal point in exports always comes back to China as they are the world’s leading commodity importer. In fact, China has made record purchases of several U.S. products recently, with pork being one getting the most attention. While this is positive, other countries have slowed their purchases. In fact, U.S. pork sales to buyers other than China are at a 4-year low. This same trend is starting to develop in soybeans as well.
Overall, some economists are starting to voice their opinion on the outlook of the U.S. ag economy. It is believed that U.S. commodity values have outpriced themselves in the global market given current usage forecasts. As a result, a contraction in commodity values is being predicted. Economists believe we may see a 7.4% decrease in commodity values during the next quarter if demand does not increase considerably.
This outlook is causing long-range ag economic outlook changes. According to the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, U.S. farm income in 2020 will total $102.2 billion. This would be a 15% decrease in income from 2019. Of the 2020 farm incomes, $16 billion is coming from subsidy payments. FAPRI believes the US farm income will contract even further in 2021, totaling just $95.1 billion.
A portion of this decline in ag revenue is being credited to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has impacted the entire global economy. The World Bank is forecasting a shrink to the global economy of 5.2% this year as it tries to recover from the virus. For the United States, the World Bank has predicted a 6% decline in the economy. This would be the greatest decrease in the economy since World War II.
Economists are starting to pay close attention to the U.S. economy as more states open back up. While this has given the U.S. economy support, it may not be as great as hoped. Workers are reporting shorter work hours, and some are reporting pay cuts as business is not back to pre-COVID levels quite yet. Many employers claim it may be several weeks before they know what new business structures will look like. This is limiting investor interest in all markets, including commodities.
When it comes to livestock markets and COVID-19, all interest is currently on China. China has started to fight another round of COVID-19, which includes elevated testing on meat imports. Concerns are this could lead to a slow-down in imports and is why the country will auction another 10,000 metric tons of frozen pork reserves. This is weighing on U.S. pork values as China accounts for 40% of U.S. exports and is the leading destination for global pork trade, taking in 4 million metric tons per year.
Of the U.S. crop condition numbers, one that is getting more attention is the U.S. pasture rating. U.S. pastures are rated at 42% Good/Excellent and 32% Fair. The concern is that a large 26% of the U.S. pastureland is rated as Poor/Very Poor. This is likely why we had larger cattle placements in the latest cattle on feed report. Reports from the U.S. Plains indicate pasture conditions continue to deteriorate from a lack of precipitation, and this could easily lead to elevated feed grain usage.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.