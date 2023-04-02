US weather conditions are having more of an impact on daily price discovery, and depending upon what region you are in, the results vary. The Corn Belt has areas of both excessive moisture and drought. This is the same in many parts of the United States. One region that is getting more attention is the US Delta where ongoing rains and wet fields are expected to slow seeding, although at the present time corn planting is ahead of average in all reporting states. While rains may eventually slow corn planting it is too early to be worried about acreage loss.

Where corn acres may be affected by soil conditions is in the Upper Plains where heavy snowpack is being seen. It will take time for this snow to melt and as it does it will leave fields saturated. This is most noted in the Dakotas and into Minnesota where corn production has been impacted by adverse weather for the past several years. Again, it is too early to predict acreage losses, but it will take near perfect spring conditions to reach the level of corn seedings that trade is predicting.

RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named. This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.