Weather remains one of the key factors in current price discovery models. It is well known that weather can still impact both corn and soybean production for the next four to six weeks. Weather is also being closely monitored to see if rains will develop and encourage winter wheat seeding in the US Plains. This is the same situation in the European Union as drought continues and seeding of winter crops has been delayed. Trade is also closely monitoring the La Nina indicators for global production, mainly South America as we are approaching the start of their planting season.
Country movement of farm stored inventory has picked up recently, mainly on corn. Sizable basis incentives have been paid on corn to encourage movement and farmers have taken advantage of these. This is especially in regions where corn production is favorable and large crops are expected. Soybean movement has been minimal though as producers feel they will see price improvement. Uncertainty over soybean production is also limiting selling interest at this time.
Not only is ethanol manufacturing in the United States being monitored, but in Brail as well. Brazil has started to shift more towards corn-based ethanol which is now 15% of the country’s overall production. As a result we are seeing more distiller grain production in Brazil, and also more exports. Brazil has always exported DDGs, but this is ramping up, and competing with the US. This was verified by a recent sale of 55,000 metric tons of Brazilian DDGs to Vietnam. As this output increases it will apply pressure to US DDG exports and ethanol manufacturing margins as well.
While the United States is seeing the spread between our offers and others in the global market narrow, there are other factors driving demand as well. One of the main ones right now is quality and importers want US inventory for blending purposes. Another factor is how quick commodities can be shipped as we once again transition into a “hand to mouth” environment. One of the greatest influences in commodity demand is currency spreads, and unfortunately this is working against the United States.
When it comes to export demand trade is placing heavy interest on soybeans. Current US unshipped soybean commitments are record high at 578.4 million bushels. There are mixed opinions on this rate of sales though, with some claiming this is a sign of active global demand that will cut into US ending stocks. Others believe US soybean sales are front-loaded and will drop off as buyers become covered. What will ultimately determine total demand will be the size of the South American soybean crop which will be better known next spring.
Trade has disagreed over Chinese soybean demand for the past several months, and recent economic issues and their impact on China’s future have only added to the uncertainty. The USDA is predicting Chinese soybean imports of 98 million metric tons for the 2022/23 marketing year. Chinese officials claim 2022/23 soybean imports will total 91 million metric tons. The real question is where these soybeans will be sourced from, as building trade relations between China and Brazil and predictions for a larger Brazilian soybean crop may increase their market share.
