Weather remains one of the key factors in current price discovery models. It is well known that weather can still impact both corn and soybean production for the next four to six weeks. Weather is also being closely monitored to see if rains will develop and encourage winter wheat seeding in the US Plains. This is the same situation in the European Union as drought continues and seeding of winter crops has been delayed. Trade is also closely monitoring the La Nina indicators for global production, mainly South America as we are approaching the start of their planting season.

Country movement of farm stored inventory has picked up recently, mainly on corn. Sizable basis incentives have been paid on corn to encourage movement and farmers have taken advantage of these. This is especially in regions where corn production is favorable and large crops are expected. Soybean movement has been minimal though as producers feel they will see price improvement. Uncertainty over soybean production is also limiting selling interest at this time.