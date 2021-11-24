While several regions of the world are reporting favorable weather conditions, some are experiencing major issues. One of these is Canada where the ongoing drought conditions have actually worsened in recent weeks. Since the beginning of September Canada has only received 11% of its normal precipitation and there is little relief in sight. This is already causing concerns over next year’s Canadian crops, especially their wheat production. This is also primary reason we have witnessed oats rally to a sizable premium over corn.
One concern on weather in the United States is on the pasture conditions. These have been poorly rated all season and are currently just 25% Good/Excellent. What is concerning is that 45% of US pastures are rated Poor/Very Poor. Even with recent rainfall this is causing concerns over how well they will survive the winter months. There is little doubt this could lead to elevated feed grain demand next year, and possibly US cattle herd reductions.
More attention is being placed on the strength the oat market has shown in recent weeks. While far from a major crop, wheat values have more than doubled in the past year and are now at record highs. There is already talk that this could cause some acres normally planted to corn to shift, especially with oats have a much lower cost of production. There is already talk of corn acres decline by 3 million from this year to next, and record oat values may trim that number even more.
High input costs are not just an issue for US farmers, but for those around the globe. One that is gaining more attention is France where some input costs have doubled from a year ago, same as in the United States. The most concern in the country on this is for wheat production where plantings are likely to decline. French wheat supplies are currently the lowest in six years, and this will only cause a further tightening of inventory, and likely lead to elevated imports.
US soybeans are again finding interest in the global market. This is mainly from the wide price spread between the US and other sources, mainly Brazil. US origin soybeans are currently 60 cents per bushel under Brazil and 70 cents under Argentina through January. The market flips then and Brazilian soybeans are being offered at a $1.00 per bushel discount. Given this spread the business the US sees in the next few months will likely determine how accurate yearly sales estimates are.
Trade continues to show concern over US corn demand. China was a very active buyer of US corn last spring and summer but has been largely absent since. Corn has rallied in China recently and is now at a 7-week high. This puts Chinese corn at a $140.00 per ton premium to the United States. This is now at a level that we will likely start to see more interest.
The uncertainty in this scenario is how much corn China needs. Hog numbers continue to decline in China, but production is becoming more efficient, and less feed is needed to produce the same amount of pork. China has also shifted to more beef in their diets which is being satisfied with imports rather than domestic production. China is scaling back on wheat feeding though, which is a positive sign.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.