CHIPPEWA FALLS — If it’s a big diesel machine designed for building sites and forests and it features a leaping deer on the side, then McCoy Construction and Forestry probably has it what it needs.
Located at the old Nortrax place on Prairie View Road in Chippewa Falls, McCoy is a construction dealer that offers sales and services for John Deere construction and forestry equipment.
Active in the construction and forestry industry since 2018, the multi-state corporation first cut its teeth in the trucking industry in 1958 and has been expanding ever since. Generally speaking, McCoy has found success because McCoy comes to their customers.
“it’s a real one on one. It’s the old school way of going to customers’ job sites and offices and building relationships with them,” said Benjamin Wall, an inside sales representative with McCoy. “A lot of your farmers are on county boards and involved in county politics and that is another introduction. Our guys are going to those meetings to find out what equipment they’re needing for road construction and snow removal or the things that they do on that side.”
Shortly after planting roots in the Eau Claire area, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. While it’s been challenging to overcome steel shortages and repair parts delays — particularly the latter — the company has weathered the pandemic well, mostly because its proactive business model has remained largely unaffected, aside from tweaking their strategy a bit to meet demand.
“I would say there was probably six to eight months (during the pandemic) where we had to adapt how we interacted with our customers to meet their needs,” Wall added. “We’ve seen a greater use of technology, and online presence as far as customer loyalty to find information about what they’re looking for, and our ability to get it to them.”
The company now sports locations in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri and Indiana, with Eau Claire being one of sixteen branches. Roughly 20 employees work at the local location, while the national company has more than 2,600 people running its operations.
It’s a different world now than prior to COVID-19 and the construction/forestry equipment industry is no exception. Back in the “before times,” an order would typically be fulfilled in 60-90 days at the latest, Wall said. Now, sales representatives and customers alike have to brace for orders that take three months, five months, or even a year to reach their buyers.
That worldwide trend is coming into conflict with another trend — namely, that demand for construction and forestry equipment products didn’t decline during the pandemic. If anything, they’ve only risen. Municipalities are still getting road work done. Homesteaders are still looking to reshape their properties. Agriculture and infrastructure initiatives are still going strong across the country.
But, so long as their supply-chain issues, the world can only go as fast as backlogged orders will allow it.
“Demand is as high as it’s ever been,” Wall said with a shrug. “It’s really just supply is what’s keeping it from be going gangbusters.”