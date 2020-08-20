EAU CLAIRE ̶ A Midwestern drought centered on Iowa is beginning to press into neighboring states, including Wisconsin.
This week’s map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions reaching Eau Claire County for the first time. Portions of southern Buffalo and Trempealeau counties are even drier, meeting the criteria for moderate drought. The monitor’s summary said the move to a higher category was due largely to dry soil and deteriorating pastures.
The area was not included in any level of drought as recently as July 28.
While most Midwestern states have some level of drought, Iowa is clearly being hit harder by conditions than any other state. West-central Iowa has moved into extreme drought conditions, with little relief on the horizon.
Almost all of Iowa has some level of drought concern. Much of Ohio is also dealing with dry conditions. The rest of the states in the region are in better shape. A little more than 70 percent of the region has no drought rating, even when including Iowa and Ohio.