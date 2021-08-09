STRUM — Steve Scholtz’s hobby growing 50 pounds of mushrooms a week taps into a simple, if paradoxical, compulsion at the heart of his personality.
“I just want to be different like everyone else,” Scholtz said with a chuckle. “I’m kinda an extrovert, but I’m also sorta an introvert. I live here out in the country, so I can see friends, but I don’t want to make it too convenient for them to drop in. I want my time to be mine. I want to be different. I want to do my own thing.”
That, more or less, sums up the contrarian and free-spirited nature of the “Fun Guy” in Fun Guy Farm, a mushroom hobby farm located in rural Clear Creek Township a few miles north of Strum.
It isn’t surprising in the least that Scholtz, a long-time forager and hobby farmer for the last 15 years, would be drawn to growing mushrooms in what he describes as a “mushroom-phobic society.” It is in part precisely because Western cultures are, in his estimation, prone to be frightened by fungi.
Well, that and they taste wonderful — a sentiment many area residents evidently share. Recently, Scholtz realized mushroom-phobia may not be quite as prevalent in the Chippewa Valley as he thought.
Back in May, he reluctantly tried selling some mushrooms at a local farmers market. It was a small amount. Just 15 pounds. Scholtz had to be persuaded to show up at all.
They sold out in less than two hours.
“There’s such an untapped market here,” Scholtz said of his rapidly growing business. “There’s not really any competitors around and the people who like mushrooms are probably diehards. There’s not much in-between.”
In May, Scholtz had barely dipped his fingers into mushroom growing at all. He’d been out foraging wild mushrooms as a sort of past-time for more than two decades, but it wasn’t until 2021 that Scholtz took a shot at growing his own.
Armed with skills gleaned from years of hobby farming, YouTube videos and his day job at Global Finishing Solutions in Osseo, Scholtz was able to rig together an extensive fungi operation on his farm.
Simply put, mushroom growing is a sensitive, technical process with a litany of steps. Specific conditions have to be created in order for spores to grow into mushrooms. Before they grow at all, blocks of substrate and spores have to undergo a fine-tuned incubation, inoculation and chemical reinforcement process.
If contaminants enter this sensitive ecosystem during this time, the wrong fungal spores or blights carried by fruit flies, they can derail the entire operation. As such, much of the process takes place in lab-like conditions intended to protect the fungal cultures.
The substrate, or enriched mulch that spores consume as they grow, has to be cultivated in a certain way to encourage growth. Mushrooms typically thrive in colder temperatures — so, naturally, spring and fall are preferred growing seasons — often in chillier temperatures ranging from 45 to 70 degrees, with 70% or higher humidity at a minimum.
To create these conditions, Scholtz hand-built most of the facilities and specialized equipment he needs. His “lab” is little more than a re-purposed ice fishing house and one of his coolers is a garage renovated for these purposes. The technical sterility of Scholtz’s makeshift lab spaces, contrasted with the grit and grime of farm life, lends the whole operation a kind of Breaking Bad mystique.
The good news is that, despite how sensitive and complex this process is, it’s quick. From beginning to finish, Scholtz starts with unprocessed substrate and spores and, less than 30 days later, he harvests mushrooms.
The results can be surprising. Depending on the variety, mushrooms have many culinary and medicinal purposes. Some taste great on pizza, in soup, or raw. Others have strong health-related properties, such as blood sugar modulation or potent antioxidant potential. Many can serve as low-calorie meat substitutes with a dash of the right spices.
It is the fact mushrooms have so much potential, coupled with their rapid growth time, that makes them so popular, said Scholtz. In many ways, this quick turnaround is not only reflected at harvest time, but in Scholtz’ own change of fortunes.
Five months ago, Scholtz was just trying a new hobby. Now, he said, Fun Guy Farm is already profitable enough to supplement his retirement.
“But, I wouldn’t want it to get too big,” Scholtz said. “The moment anything changes from a hobby to a job, I lose interest.”