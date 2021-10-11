Who would have thought the future of farming rests not only in the rural heartland, but in the concrete jungle as well?
In 2021, as agriculturists commemorated National 4-H Week, Oct. 3-9, this year’s theme of “Find Your Spark!” held special significance. Not only was this year’s theme relevant to young people discovering their passion for agriculture in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but farming as a way of life is experiencing no shortage of changes and developments.
The face of farming is different than it was 50, 20, or even five years ago. Despite contributing more to the U.S. economy than the entire GDP of Indonesia, American farmers only make up roughly 2.5 million, or 1.3% of the population, and that number only looks to shrink. Statistically, younger folks aren’t turning to farming as they have in decades past.
As such, “Finding Your Spark!” for the next generation of future farmers — especially after lagging enrollment numbers during the pandemic — remains a paramount focus of 4-H, said Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.
“It’s definitely a rebuilding year. While there are still some (pandemic) restrictions that exist, we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Scheider said. “We’re just looking to engage the youth, and getting those youth that have been engaged in the past to be reengaged.”
Unprecedented circumstances have called for unorthodox solutions. Like many organizations during the pandemic, 4-H has leaned more on social media, digital outreach and virtual meetings, said Scheider, but there just isn’t a replacement for the kind of face-to-face experience that 4-H offers its members.
“4-H is all about helping kids to discover things that they enjoy, that they have an affinity for. It’s about asking them to reach beyond where they’re comfortable and really listen to find some new ideas, new concepts, new thoughts, as well as new challenges and opportunities,” Scheider said. “It’s not just being successful, it’s really all about growing and expanding, it’s about learning and reaching for a different direction.”
Young people are looking for communal activities, comradery, and the kind of challenging engagement that’ll make them not only better farmers, but better people, Scheider said. This has always been a staple of 4-H and with loosening COVID-19 restrictions across the country, there’s hope in the organization that 2021 will mark a new beginning after months of setbacks.
There are encouraging and intriguing developments on that front. Scheider noted that as much as 55% of new 4-H members come from suburban or urban areas, not the rural farmlands that people may traditionally associate with agriculture.
It means that farmers of the future may be drawn to agriculture more as a product of personal interests, not necessarily the community or local culture they grew up within. The National 4-H Foundation is keenly aware of this, Scheider said, and so the organization is implementing strategies and programs specifically tailored to draw curious youths to agriculture from non-agricultural backgrounds.
“Kids are hungry for activities, they’re hungry for learning, and they’re hungry to really grow,” Scheider said. “I think that the 4-H program provides so many different opportunities.”