As the calendar flips from 2021 to 2022, it’s probably natural to wonder why anyone would bother to speculate on the future.
Really, what’s the point? If 2020 taught people anything, it’s that things can change unexpectedly, in big ways and in a hurry, but there are emerging signs — some encouraging, some not — of what 2022 could bring.
Old challenges continue to linger, like COVID-19 and supply-chain hiccups, while rising inflation and shifting international markets pose new challenges, yet it all points to a world that’s getting a little smaller and smaller with each passing year. Experts said these trends and more may indicate how agriculture could evolve in the next twelve months.
“Even though the supply-chain disruptions are very much still with it, I think we’re learning how to accommodate and live with COVID much better than we were a year ago,” said Mark Stephenson, director of dairy policy analysis at UW-Madison. “We’ve learned a little bit that we can ship products, we can plan shipments, we can do some things more quickly than we ever imagined we would have to do.”
Even while decades-long trends in the dairy industry look to continue — such as robust cheese sales, growing exports and general upward sales figures across the board — it’s how dairy producers and agriculturists in general tackle supply that’s changing.
As the world enters 2022, it’s likely agriculturists will continue to move away from supply-chain models that emphasize immediacy and volume. Instead, Stephenson said producers are turning to a model that’s tailored for momentary shifts in demand, with contingencies to minimize wasted surplus when disruptions occur and reserves in place if shutdowns are needed again. This is intended to better protect both producers and consumers.
“Hopefully, we’re going to start producing more of those products that are essential to supply chains here in the United States,” said Darin Von Ruden, president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. “Hopefully, we don’t have to depend on a transportation system that may be broken or isn’t the most efficient. It’s up to entrepreneurs out there if they’re going to put their money forward for building these projects here.”
This means 2022 could mark the beginning of a worldwide shift toward localized, regional supply networks, although it will likely take years, if not decades, before this is a universal reality.
Von Ruden noted that many agribusinesses will expand significantly in 2022, buoyed by government aid to combat the pandemic and burgeoning sales here and abroad. In particular, he said the biodiesel industry is on the brink of a huge boom throughout the Midwest.
But, there’s another aspect to this development written between the lines. No longer can agriculturists afford to treat COVID-19 or supply-chain issues as a temporary bump in the road.
They’re here to stay in 2022. These problems are longstanding, even permanent, now being addressed in budgets, business models and daily decisions across the agricultural world.
“We’re probably in for another year of COVID-19 issues with attitudes of a lot of people around. It is not helping the situation at all,” Von Ruden said. “In order to win a war, we have to be able to win a battle. We haven’t won one battle. And a lot of it has to do with politics and not believing what science is telling us.”
Plans for 2022 will likely include shortages, said Mark Rhoda-Reis, director of the Export and Business Development Bureau for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. He noted labor shortages, steel scarcity and dwindling transport containers are the most concerning.
“There is certainly a need to adjust,” Rhoda-Reis said. “Maybe we need to change how we do business and build in some contingencies. We’ve seen this across the board.”
Von Ruden noted that supply chains and markets — international and domestic — are often dominated by multinational corporations. Farmers should keep an eye on how the 2022 Farm Bill is constructed and whether or not it tips power more in favor of these corporate giants, or if everyday agricultural producers see more concessions from their own lawmakers.
While agribusinesses boom in 2022, Rhoda-Reis said a key factor to consider is international trade, where exports are expected to climb to around 17% to 18% as the United States establishes a heftier presence in Canada, Europe, South America, China, Japan and South Korea. How global trade agreements are negotiated and how mounting tariff wars affect domestic revenue remains to be seen this calendar year.
“Trade is one of the highlights that we’re that we’re taking a look at and we’ll continue to track this year,” Rhoda-Reis said. “We’re looking to improve the capacity that we have in the state for trade, international trade, but also to meet the demand that we have. This will hopefully increase the strength of the state economy.”
Flagging production in these countries benefits producers here, he said, and Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing policy initiatives so the state takes a more active role in promoting its products overseas in 2022. Rhoda-Reis pointed to Act 92 as a particularly intriguing piece of legislation.
However, one significant factor that could affect this trend is the emerging problem of rising inflation.
While the American dollar has actually gotten stronger in recent months, Stephenson said, this often causes American exports to cost more overseas in foreign markets, which could drive down sales. On the other hand, if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, this could also hamper agriculturists looking to secure a loan for their business.
In terms of the farmers themselves, Rhoda-Reis noted that Wisconsin farmers redeemed more mental health vouchers — which can be exchanged for free counseling — in 2021 than any year before by a large margin. He said he expects this trend to continue in 2022 as agriculturists continue to recognize the value of mental health care in a changing world.