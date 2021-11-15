The next three months are shaping up to be warmer and wetter than average for most of Wisconsin, according to the three-month seasonal forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Driven by tropical climate patterns sweeping up from the Pacific called La Niña, roughly two thirds of Wisconsin — primarily central and eastern regions — has a higher probability of experiencing warmer than average temperatures and higher than average precipitation from December through February.
Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch for NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said this could create volatile weather patterns throughout the upper Midwest, with the potential for significant shifts in temperatures and precipitation from one week to the next.
“Very quick, very changeable weather,” Gottschalck said. “The La Niña circulation changes, we’ll have to see if they take place this winter, but typically they tend to result in more changeable weather as arctic air oscillates.”
Gottschalck advised residents to check regularly with notifications from the NOAA as climate conditions are dynamic. Experts are able to give clearer, more accurate readings of future weather conditions the closer it is on the calendar.
The forecast also indicates the state will likely see a blast of heavy snowfall as the La Niña system crosses North America, then veers toward the Ohio Valley, with significant snowfall projected for Wisconsin and parts of northern Michigan.
These La Niña could affect weather patterns created by a polar vortex coming down from the arctic circle. Polar vortices typically occur in January to early March. Gottschalck said it’s too early to tell if such a dramatic drop in temperatures will take place this winter or if La Niña has any bearing down the road.
Roughly two thirds of Wisconsin has a 33-40% chance of higher than average temperatures.
Much in line with that, about half the state has a 33-40% probability of above normal precipitation, while a narrow section of the state bordering Lake Michigan has a higher 40-50% chance.
A small section of the state, primarily on the western edge with Minnesota, is projected to see average outcomes in both respects.
Averages are based on data collected during the last 30 years between 1991-2020, Gottschalck noted. La Niña’s cooling oceanic patterns occur once every few years and influence weather patterns across the globe.
In contrast, El Niño weather patterns — which often take place as the revolving counterpart to La Niña in the El Niño-Southern Oscillation cycle — create warmer conditions that are more stable, predictable and likely to trigger a polar vortex compared to La Niña.