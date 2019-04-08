Now that the worst of the winter of 2018-19 is behind us (we hope so, anyway), the roads are getting busier. Before long, traffic will increase even more as spring fieldwork gets underway and tractors and farm implements hit the road in the rush to get crops planted between rains.
From our fellow drivers to wandering wildlife and, particularly this spring, an abundance of potholes, there already are plenty of things to distract us as we traverse the highways and byways on a typical day. As much as they seemingly dominate our lives these days, our cellphones should not be one of them.
Time and again, we hear of crashes and even fatalities caused by distracted drivers. A little more than a year ago, a 54-year-old Amery greenhouse owner and father of three was killed when the driver of a semi-tractor trailer on State Highway 36 in Lake Elmo, Minn., slammed into the back of his car as it sat at a red stoplight.
The trucker had looked down at his cellphone for eight seconds — to text his girlfriend and check out a real estate app. In the blink of an eye, numerous lives were forever changed.
April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month, according to AAA, which urges drivers to avoid making phone calls, texting, or programming or referencing GPS while driving. Other common driver distractions include adjusting music or controls, eating and drinking, interacting with passengers, handling children or pets and applying makeup.
“When drivers are distracted, it puts everyone on the road in danger,” said Nick Jarmusz, Midwest director of public affairs for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “A simple text, phone call or even eating a sandwich while behind the wheel can all have deadly consequences. ... Avoid anything that takes your attention off the road and hands off the wheel.”
Drivers who text are up to eight times more likely to be involved in a crash, and drivers talking on a cellphone are up to four times more likely to be in a crash. Five seconds is the average time your eyes are off the road while texting. At 55 mph, that’s equivalent to driving the entire length of a football field blind.
Half of U.S. drivers use hand-held phones while driving, and more than a third have sent a text or email behind the wheel, according to AAA. That behavior contradicts the fact that more than half of drivers say talking on a cellphone while driving is a very serious threat to their personal safety, and almost 80 percent believe texting poses a significant danger.
Although it’s hands-free, voice-based technology still distracts us. Drivers can be mentally distracted for as long as 27 seconds after using voice-based technology to dial, change music or send a text. At 25 mph, drivers travel the length of almost three football fields in this time.
“Most drivers believe that if their eyes are on the road and their hands are on the wheel, then they are focused on the drive,” Jarmusz said. “But research proves that there are hidden dangers when using a cellphone or in-vehicle technology. Mental distractions last longer than you think and can cause a dangerous crash.”
It takes about five years of experience for teens to reach the skill level of most drivers, so teen drivers present a troubling combination of inexperience and distraction. Six out of 10 teen crashes involve driver distraction. Almost 300 people died in crashes involving distracted teen drivers in 2017.
When it comes to distracted driving, few of us can claim to be completely guilt-free; we never think it will happen to us. But we all can — and have to — do better.
So, put down your phone. Bury it in a bag and set it to silent before you set the car in motion. If you have to, stow it away in the trunk while you’re on the road.
Yes, we all have a lot going on this time of year, but few things are so urgent that it can’t wait until you safely reach your destination.