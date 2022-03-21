I want to take a couple minutes to talk about some readers’ concerns about the “Memories of a Former Kid” cartoon that ran a couple weeks back.
The cartoon in question showed the boys mucking out a hog house. Anyone who has ever lived on a farm that included pigs knows precisely how unpleasant that work was. Those who haven’t probably heard vivid accounts of the stench and generally disagreeable nature of the task.
As I’ve said before, I’m a city kid. You have to go back about three generations to find the last members of my family who were farmers. But their stories, including accounts of having to clean up after their pigs, were passed down. Later generations were made keenly aware of how fortunate they were to avoid such duties.
The caller was concerned about one of the comments in the cartoon, when one of the boys said “Bet we’ll never get the smell of this stuff out o’ our skin — Hope it won’t take on its color.” When I read the cartoon before placing it, I read it as the boy not wanting to later look like he hadn’t tried to clean up after finishing the work. The reader took it as a comment on not wanting to look he had darker skin.
Without dismissing the concern, I didn’t think the interpretation was what the cartoonist had intended. I got in touch with Andrew Artley, who authors it. His wife, Ann, replied for the couple. She said they were deeply concerned that the cartoon was taken in the way our caller did.
“It was a job that would take several hours and in complaint, the boys felt they had become part of the manure to the point they would never be free of it,” she wrote. “They would forever smell like it and look like it. There is no reference whatsoever intended or implied to ethnicity or race.”
I know there are likely to be two basic sets of reactions to this situation. One will brush off the caller’s concern as being overly sensitive. The other will be inclined to say such an incident should lead to changes in what we run in The Country Today. Frankly, I think both of those miss the mark.
I don’t believe there was malign intent involved, either by the cartoonist or the caller. If a cartoon about children growing up in rural, mid-20th century America wanted to step on toes, it would be remarkably easy to do so just by using what was, in many places, common parlance of the day. And the caller didn’t ask that the cartoon be discontinued, only that we take a look at the concern he raised.
The responses were, I think, the kind of measured actions we should expect of adults when broaching a topic most of us probably don’t want to touch. Readers should feel free to raise concerns when they see something in our paper that they think may have been off the mark. I don’t know that any of us, here or out there among our readers, would want to claim perfection. And that means we’ll make occasional mistakes.
That’s the same way in which the Artleys took the caller’s concern. They listened and explained how they had seen the line. It wasn’t a defensive reaction, but an opportunity to explain where they were coming from. They saw how the line could be taken differently from their intent, and said it’s something they’ll keep in mind.
Folks, this is how discussions about difficult topics are supposed to work. And, despite the contrary examples spouting off daily on any number of cable television stations, it’s how we should still expect adults to behave. Not every concern is the result of people being oversensitive. Not every response demands defensiveness. And there’s definitely a difference between giving gratuitous offense and inadvertently stepping on toes.
You’ll keep seeing Memories of a Former Kid in our paper. And you’ll continue to see columnists of various stripes giving their opinion. The only way to avoid all potential for bruised feelings is to make the paper so milquetoast that it’s not worth reading, and that’s hardly my goal.
Thanks for reading. I appreciate that you do, and that this publication continues to be something people care about enough to pick up the phone and call when they spot something that rubs them the wrong way. Remember, this page is always open to letters to the editor, too.