It has been a little while since I’ve done one of these. Most of the time we use this space for some of the columnists our readers tell us they like. But I wanted to do something a little different if you’ll bear with me.
First off, I want to say thank you. I’ve been with The Country Today about 15 months now. In that time I’ve gotten to know some of the things our readers expect that are a bit different from other papers I’ve worked for. About the only thing newspapers really have in common is that we’re all printed on paper. Beyond that, every single one of them has its quirks and reader expectations. It takes a little time to learn those, but it’s part of the fun of the job.
Over the past couple months I’ve seen something very encouraging from our readers. We’ve received a number of submissions for the Yarns of Yesterday columns and for the Country Yesterday photo. While we have sources we can turn to when submissions don’t come in, there’s always special about seeing something our readers wanted to share.
Several of the recent submissions sounded similar to the kinds of stories families have told around the Thanksgiving dinner table for generations. Things about how grandparents and great-grandparents landed in the place the family came to call home, even though it wasn’t anywhere near where they were born. Writers have told us how a mishap at home became a treasured family story even if it didn’t seem too funny at the time.
Every family has stories like that. My family still talks about Uncle Bad Boy (yes, that’s really what everyone called him). He had multiple sclerosis, and used an electric wheelchair to get around. He was a skilled woodworker, though, and had a sharp sense of humor.
Then there was Uncle Jimmy, who headed into work at three or four in the morning every day. By the time most people were getting settled into their workday, he was already done. He was a jogger. Sometimes he’d find clothes along the road and, unlike most of us, he’d see what it was. The odd thing was how often the article would fit and find its way into his wardrobe. We all thought that was a little strange but, in a family of night owls, we thought it was stranger that he’d get up so early.
Stories like those help reinforce bonds within families. And, when people send them in for us to run, they underscore that most of us aren’t really all that different. We’ve all got stories that would leave strangers scratching their heads, and we can all recognize similar stories from others.
And that’s really why I’m using an editor’s privilege to write this. I hope you will continue to send in your stories and photos. Mail is fine, if you want. We’re at 701 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire, WI 54701. If you’d like to send something by email, I’m at matt.milner@ecpc.com. We’re working on getting an electronic submission option set up, too.
We’re working on some changes in the coming year we hope you’ll like. We have an ambitious plan to improve the paper, which has undergone quite a few changes over the past several years. It won’t be easy. Nothing is in this industry. But we’re confident we can improve the product you’re reading now and give you every reason to keep subscribing.
We’re about a week out from Thanksgiving now, and a lot of folks will be gathering for the first time in a couple years. Be careful if you’re on the roads. We appreciate our readers, and we want you to be safe.
And I want to thank you all personally for the welcome I’ve received here. As I said when I arrived, I’m a city kid. My family has farming roots, but they go back several generations. Reading your submissions and stories has deepened my appreciation for rural life and for the unique advantages it holds.
Enjoy the holidays. And thanks for reading.