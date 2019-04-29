More than half of the U.S. population works for a small business, according to a recent news release from WalletHub, a personal-finance website.
While we should strive to support these important endeavors, which include many farms and other rural businesses, all year, they deserve a little extra attention May 5-11, during National Small Business Week.
Many people don’t know which companies are considered small businesses and the impact they have on local communities and families; Small Business Week helps bring these contributions to light, according to Margaret King, president of InfoRich Group Inc., which advises organizations on ways to improve their fundraising capacities.
“Buyers generally buy products when they need them, and that may not be during Small Business Week,” King said. “I do think it raises awareness ... but awareness doesn’t always translate to sales or revenue.”
The best small city in which to start a business is right here in the Upper Midwest — Holland, Mich. Aberdeen, S.D., ranks eighth. WalletHub compared more than 1,200 cities with fewer than 100,000 residents across 18 key metrics including labor costs and investor access.
More than seven out of 10 small business owners say now is a good time for their businesses to grow, according to results from a recent survey of small business owners. But both challenges and opportunities abound for these businesses.
Almost a quarter of small business owners say companies will use savings from President Donald Trump’s tax changes mainly for executive and investor bonuses, while 12 percent say it likely will go toward employee compensation.
Size matters when choosing a city in which to launch a startup, and as many veteran entrepreneurs — and failed startups — understand well, bigger is not always better. A city with a smaller population can offer a greater chance of survival and success, depending on an entrepreneur’s type of business and their personal preferences.
Every small city offers unique advantages and disadvantages to new business owners. Some benefits may include lower overhead costs, stronger relationships with customers and the potential to become “a big fish in a little pond.”
There are plenty of drawbacks, too. Entrepreneurs who want to build a large professional network probably won’t make as many connections in a town with fewer residents. Other restrictions might include limited industry options, a less diverse customer base and difficulty attracting and retaining top talent.
Small businesses say they face other struggles, as well, including having to chip in too much for credit card processing fees. They’re advised to shop around, use their leverage and generate multiple ways for customers to be able to pay.
They’re also urged to avoid combining personal and business accounts, as it can lead to some messy bookkeeping. The WalletHub survey showed seven out of 10 small business owners have used a personal credit card for business purposes.
Experts say most small business owners devote too much of their time to product and service and don’t spend enough time attracting customers. A successful business should be split 50-50 between these two tasks.
In the coming week, and beyond, make a point of supporting more small businesses, including farms near you. The Upper Midwest is rich with a wide variety of small, agriculture-related enterprises that welcome guests, especially this time of year and throughout the summer.
Along with visiting farms and storefronts, farmers’ markets are another great place to support small businesses.
You’ll find a full list of pick-your-own farms, on-farm shops, restaurants and other destinations at somethingspecialwi.com in Wisconsin and https://minnesotagrown.com in Minnesota.
You also can read about many of the region’s farms and small rural businesses, and how you can support them, right here within the pages of The Country Today each week.