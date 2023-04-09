Sixteen tables in the dining room and another four tables outside, in the pounding sun and blowing dust. Seventeen tables occupied. Two waitresses, no busboys, no maître d', no cashier, and several dozen angry, hungry patrons, staring at the waitresses with a blend of impatience, frustration, sympathy and gratitude.
I won’t mention the name of the restaurant, but my family and I were seated at a table after hours of highway driving, and we were famished. Ravenous. We’d read somewhere that Anthony Bourdain had eaten here and declared one of the dishes the best he’d ever eaten. That was good enough for me, a disciple of Bourdain’s since I’d read “Kitchen Confidential” in college.
The atmosphere was charged the moment we stepped foot in the dining room. Waiting for someone to greet us, the younger of two waitresses, who could not have been college-age, finally directed us to “sit anywhere we wanted.” We glanced around the restaurant, but no tables were to be had. So we lurked there, like vultures, staring at groups who seemed to be on the tail-end of the their meal. When one four-top left, we briskly moved to that table and set about bussing the dirty dishes. Surprisingly, the waitress returned almost immediately, but we were totally unprepared to order and politely stalled for more time.
“Well, isn’t that nice,” an older man said sarcastically from over my shoulder. “She went to their table. They’re not invisible. But I guess we are. I guess we’re the invisible table. Oh, well.”
I turned to look at him. He was in his seventies, seated with two women of about the same age. One of the women was wearing a headscarf over a bald pate. Her skin had the quality of someone fighting a battle against cancer. It was not difficult to understand that these diners had less time to spare than my family, and I mean this in ways both physiological and practical. Still, it was hard to ignore the old man who continued to hector the waitresses by hollering passive-aggressive screeds and insisting they were invisible, over and over.
When the young waitress returned to our table, my wife suggested the waitress help the table behind us, the table that had been waiting.
“I’ll have a beer right away,” the man said loudly, “to take the edge off.”
I imagined the waitress pouring a cold glass of beer over his head. Or cracking the bottle over his skull. I imagined the dining room might have burst into grateful applause.
When the waitress did not return to our table for another 15 minutes, we began playing a card game. It was the kind of maternal parenting suggestion my wife is so adept at, and for the remainder of the time until our meals arrived, we were pleasantly distracted.
But time dragged. The waitresses hustled, too busy to smile or make small talk. Just when they were catching up on seating or serving diners, a quarter of the restaurant would stand up, loitering near the cash register, ready to pay their bills. Dirty dishes stacked up on any unoccupied surface. There was a desperate, sad feeling to the restaurant. What we were experiencing was not sustainable. You could see it and feel it. The two waitresses could not continue this pace forever. If it was tolerable for days or weeks, it would not be bearable for months or years. This frantic tempo was not healthy. There was also no sense of the meal as a dining experience. No sense of feeling welcomed into an establishment or nourished, of being a guest. This was akin to zookeepers throwing steaks at starving tigers.
Even before COVID the hospitality industry was on shaky ground. Business owners complaining that “no one wanted to work.” It was difficult to find cooks, waitresses, busboys and counter help. Then the pandemic hit, and those weaknesses became lethal to many small businesses. Even if they had the staff, the existential questions remained: Is this safe? Is this worthwhile? How do I know these customers care about me, as a human being, and not just their next meal?
We are not entitled to another human being’s time or labor, nor do we deserve it. But it feels like many of us do believe we are entitled or deserved. It feels like we think so little of waitstaff, bartenders, cooks, chefs and dishwashers that their role in our society is not only a necessity, but a foregone conclusion. It isn’t. A restaurant is a social compact. Imagine the scene, for example, if that waitress mirrored the behavior of the man sitting behind me? Imagine how creatively she might have exacted revenge upon him? The hospitality industry isn’t just about service. It is about mutual respect, kindness and trust. A restaurant is actually just our society, writ small.
When I think back to that meal, I think of our young waitress. I suspect she was the daughter of the owner or one of the cooks. Which might mean she was skipping school to help the beloved restaurant that Bourdain once celebrated. She might have been skipping school to deliver a beer to an old, surly man who kept loudly declaring himself invisible. I think about those two waitresses, and how dedicated they were to their end of the social compact. To keeping that business running. To serving hungry people. To their community and to strangers. I think of the words of Bourdain: “You can always tell when a person has worked in a restaurant. There’s an empathy that can only be cultivated by those who’ve stood between a hungry mouth and a $28 pork chop. ... The work is thankless and fun and messy, and the world would be a kinder place if more people tried it. With all due respect to my former professors, I’ve long believed I gained more knowledge in kitchens, bars and dining rooms than any college could even hold."