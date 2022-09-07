About a month ago, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund made an announcement. Most people missed it, but the moment was worth marking.
After decades of work, at least one photo has been paired with each of the 58,281 names inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The initial idea dates to a small-scale effort that began in the fall of 2001. The timing was, frankly, terrible. The nation was soon focused on other issues, spurred by terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C. There was no way to know that then, but you have to think the effort would have been widely embraced had it begun at virtually any other time.
The bigger effort dates to 2009. Family members scrounged through photo albums to find pictures of loved ones. Volunteers dug through records in search of images of people they had never met. The work grew, but tracking down so many photos from so long ago was a daunting task.
One by one, they filled in. Some images came from newspaper clippings announcing the deaths. Others were far less formal, showing soldiers in the field or mugging for the camera at a base. A few show young men with young children, snapshots of unfulfilled potential.
It is appropriate that the completion of such a task was marked quietly. Gaudy celebrations would have risked shifting the focus away from those who died serving their country, a point on which most can now agree, to the effort to memorialize them.
The war itself remains a complicated issue for many Americans. That’s reflected in the history of the memorial itself. Efforts to create a memorial began in 1979. It took until 1982 for the design by Maya Lin to receive formal approval, and that was hardly unanimous. Critics ripped into the fact the memorial carves into a hill, bereft of ornamentation, focusing visitors on names carved into black stone.
The opposition didn’t fade until after the memorial’s dedication in 1982. When people saw veterans go to the wall to find friends’ names, saw them reach out and touch a memory engraved in their minds as surely as the carving at their fingertips, they began to understand. Today, it is widely embraced. Replicas travel the country, a tribute to its effectiveness extended to few other memorials, while others are permanently placed in cities across the country.
The stark simplicity of the design goes a long way toward explaining why the memorial has come to hold the place it does in the hearts of so many. It focuses not on rank or social station, nor on the branch of service or any other indicator of prestige. Instead, it focuses the mind on names, forcing visitors to imagine the person who bore the name.
It’s worth wondering whether a memorial of images could do the same.
A project like the one just completed would probably not have been possible until recently. The idea of a digital memorial to compliment the physical one is a comparatively new idea. When the initial efforts to connect photographs to the names began, it’s worth remembering that most people used dial-up internet connections that would have consigned any significant representation to an eternal loading screen. The idea was, in terms of technology, ahead of its time.
Technology has now caught up, and it is genuinely moving to see the results. The “Wall of Faces” is located at vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/.
It is probably impossible to capture on a computer screen the sheer weight of history contained by the physical memorial in Washington, D.C. But that’s not necessarily the goal. While the memorial inevitably concentrates the mind on the fact of death, photographs offer a glimpse of life. In doing so the Wall of Faces gives people a new way to consider those who went to Vietnam but did not return.
Today, some five decades removed from American involvement and nearly as long since Saigon’s fall, it is inevitable that people will view events differently than they did as they were unfolding. For good and ill we are different people now, a different nation.
But it is perhaps that very difference that allows us to appreciate and honor the sacrifice of those who, finally, have images linked to their names.
