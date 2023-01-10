Some potentially big news snuck through over the weekend. John Deere, the company that makes some of the most widely-used equipment in agriculture, signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation that appears to clear the way for farmers to make repairs to their own machinery.

There’s reason for stopping short of declaring this a complete victory for those who have long urged the manufacturer to observe a “right to repair” and allow customers to fix equipment. Deere fought long and hard against exactly that, and the memorandum says farmers will be allowed to buy diagnostic tools and manuals. Given the complexity of modern equipment, those are essential.