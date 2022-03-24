There have been many nature writers who made a difference to our lives and perceptions. Whose words popularized nature and its science and some otherwise insignificant things, to the sense and appreciation that there are no insignificant things.
A guy named Leopold lived down the road who wrote private ramblings about nature and science and ecology and cold mornings, quite unlike what a good PhD might do. Narrate in the personal voice, less abstraction more story-telling. Writing that opened the door for millions to see and to care about what they didn’t before. About a realm that regularly comes into conflict with society’s ambition, exploitation, energy, materials, luxury, economics, jobs, and asks some hard questions.
The ancient word for this is navi, to proclaim, to prophecy, to see beyond precedents, what nature writers do, beyond just the human need, beyond capitalism, maybe beyond politics. Nature writers are often angry, iconoclastic, they’re noisy, they roar, sometimes the opposite, gentle to the point of meek. Ed Abbey roared, Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring roared, Paul Ehrlich’s Population Bomb roared.
E.O. Wilson was a blind in one eye kind of guy whose seminal work involved a life form below the radar of most of us. Maybe it was E.O. Wilson’s homey Alabama roots that caused him to write street-wise prose sufficient to make ant ecology popular. Something of James Dickey and Eudora Welty was in E.O. Wilson. Ant science schmoozed with a sauce of southern hospitality makes for delicious reading.
E.O. might have left his life’s work at ant scholarship; he didn’t, instead he connected ants to everything else, by my count 28 books. Promethean Fire (origin of the mind), The Poetic Species, Genesis (the origin of societies), The Creation (to save life on Earth). Just a few of his titles.
My favorite is Half Earth, and its truly embarrassing question, how much of this planet fairly belongs to other species. Embarrassing because this is perhaps among the most salient question of our species and the world’s religions. Embarrassingly simple, just what a soft-voiced shag-headed guy who looked the caricature of old Southern comfort might ask.
I do not know E.O. Wilson’s religion, if to know the God he worshiped intended the ant to be a citizen too. And the oak savannah, and the Pinery and probably the pterodactyl. Creation is God playing with matches.