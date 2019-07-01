When we first moved out to the country, about eight miles south of Eau Claire, roughly between the sprawling metropolitan areas of Cleghorn and Brackett, there were three dusk-to-dawn high-pressure-sodium lights scattered around our property on various poles and outbuildings. Our acreage was lit up like a Wrigley Field night game and for no great reason. Security? I don’t know, maybe. I’ve always thought any burglar operating in our “neighborhood” was choosing a very poor place to execute his/her thefts — I know my neighbors and their zeal for hunting well enough to imagine that any thief would be ultimately breaking and entering into a world of hurt, if you catch my drift.
Unconcerned about safety, we had the lights taken down. This move immediately saved us about 25 bucks a month on our utility bill, which was nice, but there was another great benefit: darkness.
I love the night sky and always have. I remember a trip up to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, camping with my buddy Josh Swan on an island located on Stanley Lake. The night sky up there displayed a tremendous spill of the Milky Way; blue and white with pockets of palest purple. The stars were vivid, and seemingly close. Another night I bivouacked under the stars with old amigo Nik Novak at Copper Falls State Park when a shooting star went scudding over our sleeping bags for what seemed to be three seconds. And other nights: in northern British Columbia, watching the Aurora Borealis with friends, or in Dinosaur National Monument, camping with my family.
Visitors to our property are often stunned by the night sky. We’ll build a campfire and sit around, drinking a bottle of wine (or two or three) and just rubbernecking the heavens. It is a wonderful way to unplug from phones, computers, televisions. I can’t imagine a better form of entertainment: shooting stars, the constellations, and on the rarest of occasions, the northern lights. But it’s the urban friends that I delight in most; they simply can’t believe how many stars they’ve forgotten about. They seem to cower in wonder, as if a god were looming above them, or as if heaven were suddenly within reach.
Something has changed in me since moving to the country and I can’t explain it exactly, except to say that I’ve become afraid of light, and maybe afraid of people too. Any Boy Scout will tell you that the best way to see in the darkness is to close your eyes, shut off your flashlight, and then open your eyes again. Your vision will adjust to the night, and you will be surprised by how the moon and stars can light your way. Maybe my own vision has adjusted since I moved here, and by vision, perhaps I mean “sensibility.”
Before moving home, we lived in St. Paul, very close to Central High School. I liked the neighborhood for many reasons and still do; the St. Paul Cheese Shop, the many used bookstores, grocery shopping at Kowalski’s. But I’d sacrificed aspects of how I see beauty in the world. Only sparrows ever visited my bird-feeder. “Wildlife” was restricted to squirrels, raccoons, rabbits, and rats. Even on the coldest, clearest nights, I could see but a very few stars. If I wanted to, I might have counted on them on my fingers and toes.
I didn’t care for that urban “quality of life” even as I understood that by many environmental measurements, I was living lighter on the planet in my little St. Paul apartment and walking to buy my groceries. But there were certainly other measurements of environmental awareness that were simply inaccessible to me. And one was the wonder of seeing the stars.
Nowadays I think I am not just afraid of light, but also afraid of what accompanies light. I don’t fear nocturnal creatures, but I do fear headlights racing down a nearby rural road. I don’t fear the dark edges of a field or forest, but I do fear a new and hideous parking lot of RVs draped in bold lighting. When my more urban-dwelling friends ask if I’m afraid of the darkness, I feel like asking them if they’re afraid of all the light in their cities — the light that is killing the wonder of the stars and moon, the light that is drying the Milky Way, and blocking the glory of the Aurora Borealis. One of my favorite things is sitting on my back porch in the complete darkness, with a cigar, and listening to the singing of the coyotes and the conversations of owls.
I wonder how many people reading this column have an unnecessary light somewhere on their residential or commercial property, light spilling into darkness, light that is never, by the way, free. I readily admit that lighting can prevent crime, and I don’t promote a Dark Skies agenda where it would cause harm. But I do promote thoughtfulness, and wonder, and I would like to live in a world where a kid growing up in downtown Eau Claire can see most of the same stars that a kid growing up in Tilden might.