One warm summer morning in 2016, my then 3-year-old son Henry and I descended upon our neighbor Larry Bennett’s garage. We needed a birdhouse, and I knew a guy.
“Come in, come in!” Larry said, motioning us toward the workbench.
As we approached, half a dozen birds scattered from Larry’s array of feeders.
“So Henry,” Larry said, placing his hands on his knees, “are you ready to build some birdhouses?”
“Yeah!” Henry cried.
“All right then,” he said. “Well then, we’re going to need one hammer, 17 nails, and 57 inches of wood. And the table saw. But I’ll take care of the table saw, right Dad?” he winked.
“Yes, please,” I smiled.
Though Larry was a teacher and guidance counselor for the Eau Claire Area School District for 30-plus years, I always knew him best as a birder. We first crossed paths in the fall of 2011, when I — a recent transplant to Eau Claire — regularly walked my chihuahua mix breed past his house. One afternoon, Larry bypassed his bird feeders to strike out on his own walk with his dachshund. The moment our pups came within sniffing distance, a storied rivalry was born. Combined, those dogs couldn’t have weighed more than 25 pounds, but they pulled on their leashes like a couple of heavyweights. Larry and I couldn’t help but laugh. Hardly a beat passed before he asked, “Say, do you have any interest in birds?”
To call Larry a birder hardly does him justice. Larry was for the birds what Dr. Seuss’s Lorax was for the trees: an unabashed defender, admirer and ambassador.
Building bluebird houses was the best way he knew to build habitats while simultaneously introducing birds to the next generation.
“Larry was probably (Beaver Creek’s) top volunteer,” says Rick Koziel, the former director of Beaver Creek Reserve.
They first met through Beaver Creek Reserve’s bird banding initiative, though Larry’s service soon extended to his building thousands of bluebird houses, many of which can still be found in people’s yards throughout the region.
His work earned him the nickname “Mr. Bluebird.”
“He taught me how to build them,” Rick says. “Larry was the architect for our birdhouse building program.” Over time, Larry and Rick tweaked the box’s design to create a viewing hatch for kids to peek inside; an innovation which gave rise to a new name for their house — the Bennett Bluebird House.
For years, Larry and Rick traveled throughout the region, providing birdhouse building workshops for state parks, nursing homes, and most exciting for Larry, schools.
“To see him work with kids was pretty incredible,” Rick says.
Which was certainly what I observed on that warm summer morning back in 2016.
On that day, as Larry reached for his ruler, I asked, “So is this your first birdhouse of the day?”
“Nope,” he said, “this’ll be 23.”
“But Larry,” I said, checking my watch, “it’s not even noon.”
“Yup,” he agreed. “We’ve got a lot of day still ahead of us.”
Only Larry knew how many birdhouses he’d built, though at one point he offered me an estimate of 3,500. An ecosystem’s worth of birdhouses.
“So what got you interested in birds?” I asked him while perched on a stool in his garage.
Larry looked up from his ruler to spot a female oriole eyeing a glob of jelly on the feeder.
“Birds are confirmation of everything I believe in the world,” he said. “They verify that there’s some divine design behind all of it.”
As proof, he told Henry and me about the hen mallard who hatched her eggs in his yard.
“As soon as they hatched,” Larry said, “the mama led them toward the river there. She wanted to take them to the island. But the river was high — there was no way they’d make it without getting swept up in the current.”
From his place on the bank, Larry listened as the duckling parade scrambled down the bank, listened, too, to the unbearable silence that followed.
Suddenly, from somewhere in the sky, a pair of drake mallards descended to begin their rescue operation. Larry offered Henry and me the play-by-play: how those mallards used their bodies as a backstop to help ferry those ducklings to the safety of the island’s shoreline. Once the ducklings were across, the drakes disappeared.
“Some people don’t believe it,” Larry told us, adjusting his work goggles, “but it’s true.”
The trick to seeing such wonders, Larry explained, is to keep your eyes wide and your ears open. To view birds as more than backdrop. And to work toward caring about each one of them — especially the ones kind enough to grace you with their presence.
Start to finish, Larry’s birdhouse took him all of 10 minutes to build. There was a divine design to it, too — every inch of wood had its function, every nail its proper place.
Long after my family and I moved from the neighborhood, we kept in touch as best we could. More so recently, after both of our heavyweight dogs passed on, along with Larry’s wife. I wanted him to tell me more about the birds, nature’s grand design, and all the things I missed when I failed to keep my eyes to the skies. I’d call him, and when we missed connections, I’d listen to his familiar voice mail message.
“The Birder can’t come to the phone right now,” Larry’s voice always informed me.
On January 5, when Larry Bennett died, I faced the fact that the Birder wasn’t coming to the phone ever again.
Nevertheless, three weeks after his death, I call his number anyway. I know he’s not home, but I want to hear his voice.
When I call, I’m surprised to learn that the message has changed.
“Keep trying until I find the phone,” Larry tells me. “Thank you.”
I chuckle at Larry’s last joke.
As much as I want to keep trying, as much as I want him to “find the phone,” given Larry’s deep faith, I suspect he’s now too busy birding in some great beyond. A place where there’s a house for every bird, plenty of seed, and a whole repertoire of birdsongs, so long as you listen.
“People always ask, ‘What’s your favorite bird?” Larry told me upon handing me the finished birdhouse. “And I always tell ’em the same thing.”
“Oh yeah?” I said. “What’s that?”
‘My favorite bird,” he said, pointing me toward the feeders, “is the one I’m looking at now.”