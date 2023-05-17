The number in the headline was practically unbelievable. “About 18,000 Cattle Are Killed in Fire at Dairy Farm in Texas,” reported the New York Times April 13.

The then-known facts–very few have been forthcoming since–were sparse: Around 7 pm on April 10, a fire roared through a dairy barn near Dimmit, TX, “where thousands of dairy cows,” mostly Holsteins and Jerseys, had been “crowded together waiting to be milked, trapped in deadly confines,” noted USA Today.