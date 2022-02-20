Can science provide us fair elections, or as the issue is known to all political spectrums, a fair design of the voting district?
Duke University mathematician Jonathon Mattingly in a Scientific American article demonstrated by pressing a key on his laptop voting district algorithm, he was able to switch North Carolina congressional districts from 9 Republican and 4 Democrat to 7 and 8 either way. Just by rerouting the borders of those same congressional districts. No vote was changed, just borders of the districts. What does this say about the “fairness” of our elections?
That’s the salient question, are elections fair?
Gerrymandering has a long pattern in American politics, named for the famous dragon district around Boston drawn by its then-governor Eldridge Gerry. Political writers of the era named this political dinosaur the gerrymander and the name stuck. If the political science terminology is pack and crack, pack opposition votes into fewer districts or crack otherwise solid political districts to water down their strength. A political result gained by reconnecting the dots to create your own political constellation and its chosen majority.
The result is an unfair distribution of political power when opposing votes are regularly watered down. Both political parties have conspired to do this, for many it’s an almost expected routine of political power aligned to the delegatory power over the decadal census.
The science question for democracy is whether gerrymandering, though an expected act of political power, is patently unfair and undemocratic. It may well be the established pattern, it may be necessary for the political self-preservation of policies that don’t have majority support. To ask what is a straightforward question of democracy. By what right does a party win the majority of the districts without a majority of the votes?
The science of the voting district is packed and cracked districts have identifying markers, the same as disease symptoms. The districts are unusually shaped, lacking compactness. A mathematical formula is involved. A gerrymandered district has an excessively long perimeter for the actual land involved. Multiple and abstract angles identify the gerrymandered district. An algorithm can be designed around these cumulative mathematical nodes to identify suspect gerrymandering.
In the North Carolina study of the 2012 election, the three districts that went Democrat were more packed than any random sample of the population, in effect isolating those votes. When these same districts were randomly drawn, 7 Democrat seats resulted compared to the 3 districts actually won.
American politics of course has a pattern of allowing voting disproportionate to population, the US Senate is supplied with 2 Senators per state never mind its population. This differential is an admirable American institution. Gerrymandering might be argued in like terms, except that is not the legal or political intent as is the US Senate.
The political voting district is a growing question of democracy. The solution may be the creation of Voting Districts by a pedestrian algorithm available to any laptop. The gerrymandered district remains a nagging question, an answer will take the concerted will of the electorate to eliminate what is a political routine. Science can do this, if we let it.