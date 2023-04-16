In the final book of his Annals of the Former World anthology, writer John McPhee tackles the geology and geography of the still-young, barely holding-together Golden State. His title, like his writing, is brilliant: Assembling California.

Assembling, indeed, because most of California’s land, water, and history are as violent and ever-changing as its San Andreas fault. For example, McPhee writes, “So radical and contemporary (are) the regional tectonics that the highest and the lowest points in the contiguous United States (are) within eighty miles of each other in California.”