Revisions to children’s books aren’t usually the kind of thing we’d spend time editorializing on. Various editions change, and it’s not normally worth much attention. The current issues surrounding Roald Dahl’s books are a different matter, though.
Dahl is one of the most popular and widely-read authors of children’s books in English-language history. He had a wonderful imagination and a genuine ability to tap the absurdity and surrealism that so often creeps into the fringes of childhood. There’s a reason he remains one of the most familiar authors to have worked in the 20th Century.
He was also a very problematic person. In a 1983 interview with a British magazine he infamously said “there is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity. ... Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”
That comment and others prompted a familial apology a couple years ago. The value of such a step is somewhat undermined by the family’s delay of 30 years and its proximity to their signatures on a lucrative Netflix development deal. But it serves to cement Dahl’s legacy as both an iconic author and a bigot.
Given that background, it’s not particularly surprising that some of Dahl’s works use language and imagery that is more problematic today than it was at the time he wrote. Puffin, the current publisher for his work, has announced changes that are at best an ill-informed attempt to paper over those issues and sacrifice honesty about Dahl.
Among the changes are removal of the word “fat” from each of Dahl’s books. The obvious example comes from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Augustus Gloop, a gluttonous lump of a character whose greed literally gets him stuck in a pipe, is now described as “enormous.” The words “crazy” and “mad” have also been removed, with the publisher citing mental health sensitivities.
Those changes may not alter the fundamental meaning of what Dahl wrote, but other changes certainly do. A threat against a character in “Matilda,” originally rendered “knock her flat,” is now “give her a right talking to.” This alters the stakes from physical violence to a lecture. That’s not equivalent language.
There’s a word for what the publisher is doing: bowdlerization. Merriam-Webster defines it in two ways. One is to remove or modify parts that have come to be considered vulgar. The other is “abridging, simplifying, or distorting in style or content.” While both apply, the latter is far more troubling.
What is lost amid such actions is the opportunity to engage young readers with the reality that even wonderful stories can contain problematic episodes. Grappling with meanings in works adds texture and the opportunity for intellectual stimulation. It helps create minds capable of making fine distinctions. That has great value.
And that is why we also take issue with the broad responses from the literary community. The reactions seem to be polar opposites. Some say Dahl should simply be banned if he is so problematic his work needs to be sanitized. Others have defended the whitewashing of his work as a positive step. Both are wrong. Banning Dahl denies an important part of the children’s literary canon. Approving the publisher’s nonsense papers over an inherently problematic response. And both duck the basic issue at hand.
It is far better to engage with the works, blemishes and all. We cannot help but think the insights gained from such an approach significantly outweigh the eminently disputable gains from burying one’s head in the sand.
The fact this debate exists should not surprise anyone. It’s entirely predictable that a figure with repulsive views would have questionable content in his work. The value lies in acknowledging such instances in the context of the author’s life and work. Acknowledgement is not approval, and it has the added benefit of avoiding the rather difficult question of how far one should go in protecting an artist against his own actions.
This won’t be the last time we see something along these lines involving cherished works. But we are deeply uncomfortable with the idea that whitewashing works is the solution. Dahl was complex. He was both bigot and genius. And he left a legacy that is unsurprisingly challenging.