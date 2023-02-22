Revisions to children’s books aren’t usually the kind of thing we’d spend time editorializing on. Various editions change, and it’s not normally worth much attention. The current issues surrounding Roald Dahl’s books are a different matter, though.

Dahl is one of the most popular and widely-read authors of children’s books in English-language history. He had a wonderful imagination and a genuine ability to tap the absurdity and surrealism that so often creeps into the fringes of childhood. There’s a reason he remains one of the most familiar authors to have worked in the 20th Century.