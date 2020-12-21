My little one asked sincerely last night
If Santa would be coming this year
Because everybody has to stay at home —
And what about masks for deer?
I said there was no need to worry,
That Santa would make it all right
Even if he came a day or two
Following Christmas night.
You see, I added, he has lots to do,
But, in the end, won’t forget about you
Because you’ve asked and understood
About so much in our worldhood:
Things like Santa’s elves working hard
To make medicine for the sick,
And how Santa’s flying it everywhere
At “Warp Speed,” clean and quick.
There are so many others, you see,
Who needs are greater than for you and me:
People without a house or a grocery store,
Or even the masks like the ones you’ve wore.
Just think of the ladies down at the bank,
And the gas-station folks with fuel for our tank,
And the policemen and firemen always on call,
And your teachers online from the school hall;
And they’re all hoping Santa shows up too
After delivering vaccines for COVID and the flu,
Because he has so much left to do
That we can’t imagine how he’ll ever get through!
Then I shut my mouth, thinking I’d said too much,
About things I don’t know and such ‘n’ such,
But what I heard next brought a hand to my eye
And joy to my heart in one little reply:
“OK,” came first, “I guess I can wait,
And maybe ask Santa, if it isn’t too late,
To give some of my things to those who have none
If somewhere in the world it might help anyone.”
And with a kiss, I pulled the covers up tight,
Stepped to the door and turned off the light,
Saying, I love you, just loud enough to be heard —
And Santa loves you too, as my last word.