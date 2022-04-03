Robotic milking systems have taken residence anywhere they can find a fool to put them.
There are robots in grandpa’s rickety barn and robots in thirty-million-dollar barns. The allure of a fresh start and freedom has sent salesmen on vacation and left many farmers with a robot. While the sales pitch delays its fruition, farmers wrestle whether they should call their dealer for the fifth time that week. The faithful service van pulls into the dairy, a technician writes up a bill, and the van pulls out. Dairy farms that converted to milking robots made a huge mistake.
No amount of encouragement can prepare dairy farm staff for the stress of a robot conversion. Veterans of this conflict dub the first seven days of the transition as “the hardest week ever.” During the startup, farmers gather as many friends as they can find to help train cows to milk themselves. After the first few nights of manhandling each cow into the robot, friends become scarce. The seed salesman, the tractor salesman, and the in-laws go home; the robot dealership’s personnel stay the longest, but even they must move on to better things.
Somehow, things get easier as the cows get over their fear of the robot. Every cow that forgets to milk itself or has a complaint, the robots place on a list for the farmer to go fetch. These fetch lists provide a daily reminder of the first week. Every day brings new challenges that the dairy’s previous operating procedures cannot resolve. Resolving these conflicts demands a continuing commitment for change, something that the average farmer loathes.
Sheer force and determination was the go-to tool for every problem, but even duct tape and sweat cannot fix a computer. Independent and self-sufficient dairymen can feel helpless when their cows are not getting milked due to a down robot that they cannot fix. When a simple laptop computer struggles to send an email, it can still be a good day. When one robot struggles to communicate a valve position, the whole system shuts down to prevent chemical wash from entering the milk tank. Robotic milking systems use multiple forms of electronic communication, including wireless. Farmers can literally control their robots from their smartphone while on vacation in Guam, but they do not know often how to repair them.
Dealerships avoid sending a service technician to the farm by logging into the dairy’s computer system via internet to diagnose the problem. This wireless communication with the lifeblood of the farm is concerning, knowing that the principle of planned obsolescence spurs modern industry. The intricate nature of computer software intimidates most farmers, and they may not know the questions to ask to keep their cyber data safe from interference.
Answers to the right questions enable farm management to make wise financial decisions. When these questions are asked after the paperwork is signed, they do no good. Making a profit in today’s dairy market is tough, and robot conversions drain financial resources. The average cost to install one robot to milk forty cows is estimated at a quarter-million dollars. This hefty
investment almost always requires a dairy enterprise to borrow money. In the rare occasion of a farm having sufficient capital on hand, any future major expense after the robot conversion will probably require a loan. The investment may look good on paper, but in reality, it takes a lot of cheap milk to pay off a robot, let alone make a profit. By the time the robot is paid off, the robot will likely need to be replaced with a newer model. A robot conversion can start a debt cycle that may indefinitely transfer the dairy’s ownership from the farmer to the lender.
When a dairy farm coverts to robotic milking, it is making an irreversible mistake. The conversion starts with a maddening inauguration, and it places the entire operation at the mercy of a computer and lender. Building bigger, better barns for the sake of ease is nothing new.
Landmarks of these decisions stand proudly in rural America, beckoning farm country to bow the knee to progress. A farmer who says in selfish ambition, “I will pull down my barns, and build greater,” will certainly hear God call him a fool.
Nathan Birr grew up on his family’s dairy farm near Gillett, WI. He is the fifth generation to milk cows in the original barn. The family sold the cows in 2019. Currently, Nathan is a student at Baptist College of Ministry located in Menomonee Falls, WI.