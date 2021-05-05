Weather, commodities markets, futures contracts, equipment, inputs, soil, animal health, seed quality, land management, and debt. An American farm family must be competent, if not excellent, in many fields of expertise. Yet, farming is often viewed as a “lifestyle” choice rather than an honored vocation. This characterization is immensely damaging. The more farming is classified as a lifestyle, the less society understands it as a profession that should generate income.
The modern financial structure of American farming is a complex web of payment for meat and produce, government-subsidies, off-farm jobs, and — most importantly — government subsidized debt. Only one of these forms of “income” is actual compensation for what farmers produce; the rest is a mishmash of money thrown at farmers to keep us from challenging the status quo. When it comes to each of these payment structures, one must ask, who benefits? Vendors? Sure. Consumers? Probably. Banks? Definitely. But rarely farmers.
Mental health, supply management, antitrust, and consolidation are all a focus of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, of which I am a member here in Dunn County, but what else do these topics have in common? Debt. The role of debt in each of these topics cannot be overstated. When WFU lobbies for funding farmer mental health counseling, we are attempting to address the consequences of debt. Our push for supply management at the federal level aims to correct nationwide overproduction of commodities brought about by the use of debt. When lobbying to improve antitrust enforcement and prevent further consolidation in agriculture, we are really fighting to keep larger firms from preying upon indebted farms.
Getting to the root of these problems requires an exploration into the role of federally subsidized debt and the American family farm. Since the federal government first encouraged farmers to mechanize and boost production during WWI, debt has been a tool for influencing the behavior of farmers in order to pursue national policy goals, often at the expense of individual farms. During WWI, when European crop production was at its lowest, American farmers picked up the slack and exported vast quantities of grains, meat, and produce to European allies. However, as soon as European production returned post-war, prices fell and American farmers were unable to service debt taken on to expand production. The resulting bank failures across the Heartland throughout the 1920s were the beginning of what would eventually be the Great Depression.
Fast forward to today. Agriculture is one of the last bastions of American exports. The federal government continues to push farmers to produce more than the domestic market can support with the hope of selling the excess in the international marketplace. Unfortunately (for our farmers), global production of agricultural commodities continues to improve and competition for export markets is fierce. Through the law of supply and demand, as long as global production continues to improve, U.S. farmers will suffer from prices that are insufficient to support expenses. This reality, where increases in the cost of production are paired with stagnant commodity prices, doesn’t lead toward an end-of-year profit. Add on an unhealthy dose of debt and you have a recipe for failure.
When a farm fails, critics argue it is a result of risks inherent within capitalism, but this structure, one ripe with pressures geared toward the farmer taking on debt, is not capitalism. Rather, it is a distortion brought about by the federal government trying to artificially boost exports, lower domestic food prices, and appease Big Ag at the expense of the family farm.
U.S. farmers are like most families in America when faced with financial difficulty. They work harder, get second jobs and take on debt with the thought that it will be a short-term band-aid. Farmers, of course, are not most families. Federal government programs directly subsidize farm debt and maintain super low interest rates which would otherwise not be prudent in an actual risk-based banking structure.
It is well understood in the farming community that falling incomes encourage farmers to increase yield in order to maintain cash flow with the unfortunate consequence of increased production further depressing prices. The need to service debt directly contributes to this drive to increase yield.
In a healthy business economy, a producer is able to adjust prices and input costs in order to maintain a sound balance sheet. If they are ultimately unable to do so, the business will fail. Few banking institutions would lend money to a failing business with no ability to influence their own prices.
In agriculture, the majority of family farms are price takers, not makers, and have little ability to control their income shy of increasing yields. In order to increase yields, many farms turn to new and more expensive inputs, “improved” genetics, larger and more complex machinery, all of which require large up-front costs. Already suffering from depressed income, farmers turn to loans explicitly (and implicitly as in the case of the Farm Credit System) backed by the federal government. The resulting cash influx into the farms allows vendors to sell more complex and higher cost inputs and ever-larger high-priced equipment.
Dealers would never dream of selling these products to a farmer that only had access to their real income for financing, and this is the crux of the issue. American farm incomes cannot sustain American farm expenses, and for over 100 years, the use of debt has only made the problem worse, not better.
The current structure of debt places too much risk on the shoulders of family farms. It is a recipe for bankruptcies, suicides, and consolidation, and it is unacceptable. Organizations like WFU are positioned to challenge the current paradigm. We all know farming is fundamentally different from all other forms of business due to weather, climate change, and disease.
It is time we start thinking outside the box. How else might our farms be funded? How can we discourage the dependence on debt? How can we apply downward pressure on the cost of inputs and machinery? It’s time to be creative. Europe has created their Common Agricultural Policy scheme of income support to farmers. The American Rescue Plan includes debt relief for socially disadvantaged farmers, a positive step forward in addressing the institutional debt crisis of the past century. If we hope to keep family farms on the land, it’s time our agricultural community addresses the debt dilemma that American farmers face.
Sarah Paquette runs New Columbia Acres Farmstead and Gardens in Boyceville and is a member of the Dunn County Farmers Union. Sarah holds a Masters Degree in International Policy from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and previously served as an Operations Officer with the Defense Intelligence Agency. Upon leaving federal service, she focused her energies on combining a love of public service, economics, business operations, food, and ecology, eventually co-founding her farm with her husband in 2018.