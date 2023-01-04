You may have heard in recent days expressions of concern about the apparent continuation of the pandemic drinking binge. While other increases, such as with opioid overdoses, have taken attention as immediate problems in need of a response, our society can’t afford to ignore the implications with alcohol use.
The biggest difference is immediacy. Yes, it’s possible to get alcohol poisoning — a rough parallel to an opioid overdose — and to die from it. But for the vast majority of people the ill effects of elevated alcohol consumption take years to show up. It’s sneaky in a way a quick high isn’t.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis has data through November that shows 2022 spending on alcohol was up 3% on the year, and 15% compared to the period immediately before the pandemic hit.
There is definitely an increase in consumption, but raw monetary values raise questions about exactly how much. The trend for Americans has been spending more on higher-quality forms of alcohol. Cheap beers have been nudged aside in part by better brands, and the same has happened with wine and liquor.
Liquor in particular has increased in the past couple years. It saw declines dating back to the 1980s, but the sector has seen a significant rebound, aided by craft distilling and the emergence of a trend focusing on cocktails. And, since people don’t typically drink more expensive products in the same volume as cheaper ones, there’s some mitigation of the alarm that might usually cause.
But other emerging trends are far less encouraging. There were 39,043 alcohol-induced deaths in 2019. The total jumped 38.9% by 2021, to more than 54,250 deaths.
That’s reason for concern. And that concern should be compounded by the reality that the effects of excessive alcohol consumption can take years to make themselves known.
The effect of alcohol on the liver is well-known. Alcohol can impair the organ, including the development of cirrhosis. And that can require a liver transplant in some cases.
But the effects on other parts of the body are not as well understood by most. Large amounts of alcohol can, over time, cause inflammation in the pancreas. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism also lists damage to the heart, such as cardiomyopathy and arrhythmias, as possible consequences.
Beyond specific organs, there’s a strong consensus that alcohol consumption is linked to cancers, especially in the head and neck. Links to breast cancer and colorectal cancer also seem clear.
We’re certainly not calling for anything like prohibition in response to these concerns. That has been tried. It didn’t work. In fact, we’re unsure there is a concrete step governmental authorities can take in response to this information.
Instead, the response has to come from the individual. This is a matter of personal responsibility more than it is one of government policy.
And it’s not all bleak. While the per capita consumption of alcohol in 2020, 2.45 gallons of ethanol per person, was higher than prior years, it doesn’t rival historical highs. In 1980 the figure was 2.75 gallons. Even that isn’t comparable to estimates from the early 1800s, which Fox Business said suggest consumption of as much as seven gallons annually. Of course, that was before safe water was so commonly available.
As with so much else, the answer lies in responsibility. It’s easy to understand the effects of short-term binge drinking. We’ve all seen someone who had way too much and most of us have been that person at one time or another.
The effects of consistent, long-term consumption of significant amounts of alcohol aren’t as easily recalled. We tend to figure if we’re not getting drunk, we’re ok. But, increasingly, the medical evidence suggests otherwise.
Just as we’re not advocating prohibition, we’re not advocating a one-size-fits-all approach. What we are advocating is that people take a look at their personal drinking habits and have honest conversations with themselves. Know how much you’re consuming. Read the emerging information about links between alcohol and health risks. Talk to your doctors.
And then, if you need to, make some adjustments.
This isn’t the biggest crisis the nation faces, clearly. But the potential for long-term issues is real. Paying attention now could prevent major headaches later, both for society and for the individual.