As a farmer, if you haven’t heard about the Supreme Court case that was settled in March, it will be well worth your time to take a minute and get caught up.
In the town of Delafield in Waukesha County, 12 acres of agricultural land was under attack. Peter Ogden had planted apple trees and Christmas trees along with constructing a barn for his beef cattle with a beautiful, seeded 5-acre pasture on his land but was at risk of losing his agricultural classification.
His land, which lies near the Pewaukee Lake, was residentially classified until 2012, when he had plans of starting his small farm. In 2016, an assessor decided that the land needed to be changed back to residential because the farm wasn’t a commercial operation.
This case has many facets to it, but at the end of the day, the use-value assessment Odgen was receiving for his agricultural land was at risk.
Wisconsin’s use-value assessment law taxes farmland at the value of its use, as opposed to its market value if sold. It aids farmers and protects Wisconsin farmland from development by providing a property tax formula reflecting the income farmers can generate from using that land for agricultural purposes.
The Supreme Court upheld the law that says it is the use of the land, not the business plan, that makes land eligible for farm-use assessment.
Background
In 1974, Wisconsin’s Legislature amended the state Constitution’s Rule of Uniform Taxation to allow for differential assessment of farmland. The measure was enacted into the Wisconsin Constitution after being passed at public referendum. This change never came into play until more than 20 years later, in 1995.
In 1995, Act 27 provided for use-value assessment of agricultural land. Act 27 directed the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to develop property tax formulas taxing this land at the value of its use, or the income it could generate if farmed, instead of its market value.
The law was intended to keep land in production agriculture rather than be developed. In the mid-’90s, high property values, leading to high property taxes, existed relative to low farm income. This scenario was forcing many farmers to sell land to developers, especially in growing suburban areas surrounding cities.
The law was first planned to be phased in over a 10-year period from 1998 to 2008, but low farm incomes led the DOR to move to full implementation in 2000.
Formulas for calculating the use value of agricultural land have varied over the course of its existence in Wisconsin. For purposes of use value, land in agricultural use is classified into four categories. Grade one land is the most productive land, while Grade two is moderately productive land. Grade three represents the least productive tillable land, and a fourth category exists for un-tillable pastureland.
Why this win is important
Use value helps to stop urban sprawl. In a county like Waukesha County, where urban sprawl has made any farming challenging, this is extremely important. However, just because it happened in our county doesn’t mean it can’t happen in yours.
It’s great when we have a green pasture or an orchard instead of more houses, because we have plenty of those.
The biggest argument in this case seemed to be the need for a business plan to prove a profitable agricultural business is being maintained. Could you imagine if our dairy farmers had to prove they are making money right now to keep their land assessed at farm value?
What you do on your land impacts value in more ways than one. Farmers don’t have the financial stability to pay “subdivision” price, and that’s why use value is so critical to our livelihoods.
What can you do?
Engage assessors in conversations about use-value assessment.
As farmers, we need to be vigilant in talking about use value and understanding it ourselves. There’s a misconception that if you plant 5 acres of trees around your residential lot, you qualify for farm use. This is not true. Land parcels must be separate, and in general, land assessment can be complicated.
Contact your county Farm Bureau
If you hear about anything pertaining to use value, contact Farm Bureau. Wisconsin Farm Bureau was a stable partner in making sure this case was taken seriously. All farmers should appreciate what they did in this case and rely on them for future guidance.
There are few farmers in our county. We must farm small plots of land because of urban sprawl. If our landowners lost use-value assessment, it would be detrimental. It’s a big deal, because we can’t farm houses. The Farm Bureau supports use-value assessment, as it ensures the ability of Wisconsin family farmers to remain profitable while protecting one of our state’s most important resources — farmland. We sure hope you support and appreciate it, too.