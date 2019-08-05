Farmers in the United States are confronted by an economic crisis that is more severe than any since the 1980s. Now the weather and continuing trade wars are causing even more concern as we look toward another distressing year in farm country. As readers know, Wisconsin Farmers Union is doing what it can legislatively, educationally and cooperatively to get fair prices for farmers.
Dairy Together, our national campaign for fair prices for family dairy farms, is continuing to garner support. Our goal is to persuade Congress to pass federal supply management policy as soon as possible to address overproduction. We are also calling on the Senate Ag Committee to authorize emergency aid payments to compensate dairy farmers for lost revenue. Do you know friends and neighbors who want to get involved because they are concerned about the loss of dairy farms? Please recommend they contact the office for details and get involved in coalition building with us this summer. You can also follow #dairytogether on social media and find more resources at dairytogether.com.
The fight continues with anti-trust work. WFU is pressing on all fronts by working with like-minded groups like the Organization for Competitive Markets to help raise awareness and support the Agribusiness Merger Moratorium Act. Some of our members’ postings about the farmer’s share of the food dollar went viral on social media and thousands of people paid attention. It’s not too late to participate. Just seek out #BreakUpBigAg on social media, share a fact about the monopolization of our food system and post it to social media. You can also sign a petition and call your legislators in support of the Food and Agribusiness Merger Moratorium and Antitrust Review Act. This legislation would establish a commission to review mergers, concentration and market power in these sectors and develop recommendations to establish a fair marketplace for family farmers.
We’ve also worked to provide timely education to those who want to take things into their own hands. In a series of three educational events, Farmers Union and partners (UW-Extension, DATCP, MOSES, Global Cow and Global Dairy Outreach) brought together farmers, state specialists and business development consultants to share expertise and resources with aspiring processors. Our members — Theresa Depies, Josh Bryceson, Rama Hoffpauir and Meg Wittenmyer shared their expertise with participants at a River Falls value-added workshop in March and later in May, Rama and Josh also hosted a field day for MOSES with over 75 people visiting and learning from their on-farm dairy and cheese making operations. WFU members also benefited from a generous Milwaukee anonymous donor who contributed funds to help support dairy farmers in Wisconsin. Her gift provided WFU members with scholarships to attend a multiple day training, “Making More From Milk,” this April in Madison.
Heading into the summer months, our focus is on conservation and linking consumers and farmers together with Women Caring for the Land workshops and pasture walks. We’ll also be taking a hard look at the future of family farm agriculture with programs highlighting groundwater conservation and antitrust enforcement at our annual Summer Conference Aug. 15 in Chippewa Falls.
I assure you that Wisconsin Farmers Union is doing everything possible to wake people up to the deep-seated problems in our food system and empower individuals and cooperatives in this period of crisis, just as we have done since our inception. I find hopefulness in our unrelenting drive for fair policy that protects our farms, land, water and communities.
Julie Bomar is executive director of Wisconsin Farmers Union. She can be reached at jbomar@wisconsinfarmersunion.com.