Lightning is a standard fear of the kid. All that sky. All those nimbo cumulus clouds. It was somewhere about 3rd grade, a teacher’s passing remark, did we know a lightning strike is 300 million volts? Once a million was a really big number to include Mr. Tipton’s check. Comparatively the $64,000 question was chump change.
Funny how the innocent mention of 300 million volts can affect a kid, whose bedroom happens to be at the top of the stairs of an isolated farmhouse with 2x4 rafters, flammable cedar shingles and 300 million volts blazing through that pathetic roof to ignite everything.
There was an oak tree on the town road, the paved road, a big oak tree made by the grandfather of God. A battleship oak, more hull than trunk. On a stormy night it was struck by lightning, all 300 million volts, its blasted bark littered the road. The tree’s raw white cambium was exposed. We knew that tree was gonna die. Funny how a tree can be mourned by its neighborhood. For the next quarter century that tree slowly eroded, it was pointed out to children what 300 million volts can do, kill the oak of God’s grandfather.
It gets worse, the fourth grade teacher, red-haired and slim, said the rumble of thunder can be heard 20 miles, 300 million volts an inch wide and five miles long, 50,000 degrees, collectively 1,029 photons in 10 milliseconds, 5.2 x 1013 watts. It may just have been science class but for a kid with lots of sky, with big empty fields and a terribly vulnerable farmhouse sitting by itself on a town road under 2x4 rafters sleeping on an iron bed, it was more than science. If lightning could kill an oak tree made by God’s grandfather, imagine what it’d do to a 2x4 farmhouse.
The downside of being afraid is being afraid alone, my brothers with whom I shared that vulnerable bedroom were durable sleepers. They had to be awake to be afraid, which I did, to the end we’d all trundle downstairs to sleep on the floor. What quantified as insulation, despite the strobe is moving at 270,000 miles per hour (Mach 364), I somehow believed that extra floor was a margin of protection.
Eventually my fear of lightning went away, maybe it was all those numbers that helped, a billion joules, a terawatt, photons, amps, volts … lightning is interesting stuff. The world sees 1.4 billion strikes a year, 3 million per day. The average strike of 5 gigajoules is equal in energy to 38 gallons of gasoline, a one quarter of a kilowatt hour, about a nickel’s worth of electricity.
In the end that disappointed me, a nickel’s worth of electricity killed the oak tree planted by God’s grandfather. Somewhere underneath I was no longer afraid of lightning and didn’t have to wake my brothers so I wouldn’t be afraid alone.