Recently, the A/C company we use came and did their yearly inspection. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage took them around to the places that needed inspection. Everything turned out to be quite well and no problems.

That got me thinking of what happened many years ago with another company that did our A/C work. At the time, we didn’t know any company in that industry so we had to take some company that we did not know that much about, which is usually not a good idea.

Tags

Recommended for you